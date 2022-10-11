Leeds’ unbeaten run at Under-21 level was extended to eight matches on Monday evening as United’s youngsters ran out 1-0 winners in a hard-fought battle at the Stadium of Light.

A hastily-arranged venue change on the day of the fixture meant the likes of Joe Gelhardt, Sonny Perkins, Sam Greenwood, Darko Gyabi and Cody Drameh were able to contest their latest Premier League 2 match with Sunderland at the 49,000-seater stadium.

The hosts matched Leeds’ strong line-up by naming several first-team players who did not feature at the weekend in their 2-1 defeat to Swansea City.

Wilfried Gnonto scored his first goal for Leeds United's Under-21s on Monday night

PSG loanee Edouard Michut, Costa Rican international Jewison Bennette, former Bayern Munich academy player Leon Dajaku and £20 million Manchester United signing Amad Diallo – currently on loan at the Stadium of Light – lined up for the Black Cats.

They were led by 27-cap Australia international Bailey Wright, who did his level best to keep hotshot pairing Mateo Joseph and the aforementioned Gelhardt quiet.

In the end, it was Leeds’ own full international Willy Gnonto whose decisive second-half strike meant United headed back down the A19 with all three points.

The Italian took charge in the penalty area after some recovery work by left-back Harvey Sutcliffe and beat goalkeeper Jacob Carney at his near post in the 53rd minute.

Creator Sutcliffe enjoyed one of his stronger performances on the left-hand side of head coach Michael Skubala’s back four, which was made up of three players playing out of position.

Midfielder Morten Spencer deputised at centre-half, as he has done in the young Whites’ past two outings, earning a deserved clean sheet and praise from his manager.

Meanwhile, Sutcliffe was unable to see out the 90 minutes, withdrawing late in the second half with a knee injury which is set to be assessed this week.

The teenager left the Stadium of Light on crutches and in a knee brace as a precaution, before further tests are conducted to determine the severity of the injury.

While Leeds’ unbeaten run continued, Wearside turned out to be the end of the line for in-form attacker Sonny Perkins, whose ten-game scoring streak for club and country came to a halt.

At full-time, head coach Skubala commended his players in what he described as a ‘top test’.

"I thought the first half was a real open, but toe-to-toe, game,” he told the YEP. “And then I thought second half, we dominated.”

"We got inside [at half-time], changed a few things and tidied up a few things and I thought we were good second half.”

Leeds’ Monday night result was their second clean sheet of the season, and their second in three matches with a makeshift back four after injuries to Jeremiah Mullen, Keenan Carole and Leo Hjelde.

“Krissy Moore’s really taken a leadership role on to organise because he's probably the most consistent one in the team,” Skubala said at full-time.

"Morten's [Spencer] come in alongside him and I think he's done really well.

"He was tackling, he was heading, but also his balls forward were superb.”

"Harvey [Sutcliffe], again, really good until he had to go off with an injury. And then Cody [Drameh], I think goes under the radar, but he's had three really top games and against that good winger, Cody was controlling him. So as a back four here, I think they were really good today.”

Leeds United: Klaesson, Drameh, Spencer, Moore, Sutcliffe (Allen 79’), Gyabi, Greenwood (McCalmont 90’), Perkins (Miller 90’), Gnonto (McGurk 90’), Gelhardt, Joseph ©