With no wins in their last five Premier League outings, Leeds United will be acutely aware of the need for an improvement in form.

The Whites have not won a match since August 21st, when they brushed aside Chelsea with relative ease, and have now taken just nine points from eight matches in the top flight this term. As a result, Jesse Marsch’s men are just three points above the relegation zone with a tricky clash against league leaders Arsenal on the horizon.

But before that match on Sunday, check out the latest Premier League transfer speculation below...

Manchester City are the “most realistic danger” for Newcastle United, with regards to Bruno Guimaraes’ future on Tyneside. The Magpies do not, however, have to sell, and there is an expectation that an improved contract will be discussed with the Brazilian midfielder in the near future. (Daily Mail)

Leeds United starlet Charlie Cresswell is likely to stay with Millwall for the remainder of the season despite the Whites having a “recall option”, according to Sky Sports reporter Tim Thornton. He said: “I think there’s a recall option, potentially in January. But I would expect him to stay at Millwall all season and then come back next season and try to force his way into the first team.” (GIVEMESPORT)

Pundit Frank McAvennie has claimed that Chelsea attacker Christian Pulisic and Newcastle United could be “a match made in heaven.” The American has been linked with an exit in recent times, with an asking price of £31.5 million reported. McAvennie said:”Pulisic going to Newcastle, I could see it happening, it could be a match made in heaven. He will certainly get game time at Newcastle. Sometimes players just want to feel loved and he will get that at Newcastle.“ (Football Insider)

Arsenal, Tottenham, and West Ham are all interested in signing Juventus midfielder Manuel Locatelli. The Gunners in particular have “no problem” in meeting the Serie A giants’ £35 million asking price. (Il Bianconero)

Thiago Silva wants to hold talks with Chelsea so he can know whether he is part of their plans for next season or not. The Brazilian signed a one-year contract extension in January to keep him at the club for the current campaign. (The Athletic)

Leeds United may have suffered a blow in their hopes of signing PSV Eindhoven winger Cody Gakpo. The Whites’ move for the Dutchman is now “in doubt” amid interest from the likes of Arsenal and Real Madrid. (The Athletic)