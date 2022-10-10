Visits to London are, so often, painful for the Whites and the latest was no exception to what at times feels like the rule.It wasn't all bad, there was a positive start to the 2-1 defeat and a wonderful piece of dribbling skill from Brenden Aaronson in the lead up to the goal, but it was rendered largely meaningless by what came next.Good dayRasmus KristensenWe'll come on to the first Crystal Palace goal later, but given the worries over Kristensen's ability to contain Wilfried Zaha, his performance was genuinely impressive. He got tight when he needed to but mostly just read the game and tried to cut out service to the winger. There were important defensive interventions and a number of the times he was penalised for challenges felt harsh, especially the yelllow card that led to his withdrawal.Patrick VieiraWatched his side start sloppily, harassed and panicked by Leeds' press, but then once they found a way back into the game he made changes that took it away from the visitors and made the hosts the likeliest winners. Getting one over on an old rival in Jesse Marsch will have felt good, too.Bad dayRasmus KristensenLost his man for the Palace equaliser, which was a shame given how good his general display was. The Dane did not particularly deserve to leave Selhurst Park on the losing side and yet he would undoubtedly swap his improved personal showing for a point, or three.Patrick BamfordJesse Marsch felt the striker was in 'physically good form' but there were times when he did not look sharp, or as confident as he has been in the past. The big chance that came his way was a golden one and had to be taken. Looked incredibly frustrated at times, not least when hauled back having burst clear to create a counter attack. He faded in the second half but the positive was staying out there for as long as he did. Leeds need him fully fit as soon as possible.Liam CooperThe skipper has, ever since promotion, been an important presence in the back line, proving perfectly reliable and solid against elite attacking line-ups. At Palace, however, he was guilty of two errors that cost his side and a performance that fell short of the standards he has set for himself and others.Jesse MarschThe head coach's optimism and positivity sounded a little hollow, particularly when defending the second half performance, when Leeds rarely created anything telling or looked capable of turning the game back in their favour. Last season he refused to revert to negativity after poor displays because he needed to keep the players' heads up, but Selhurst Park was perhaps an opportunity to throw down a few home truths. He was honest in his assessment that Vieira's changes made life difficult for Leeds, and during the game just did not seem able to find a fix. If teams do go longer to bypass the press, Leeds are going to need to deal with it in a more prompt and convincing fashion.Off-camera momentsAndrea Radrizzani, as he so often is when Leeds play in the capital, was present to see the side in action and engaged in a pre-game chat with Rasmus Kristensen at Selhurst Park shortly after the team arrived.It was at this point that Darko Gyabi's inclusion in a Premier League away matchday squad for the first time became apparent. For the 18-year-old it was a trip back to his own patch, having been born six miles away in Catford. He was taking it all in before the game and his impressive displays for the Under 21s make it seem feasible that he could be stepping onto the pitch at some point in the near future for the seniors.An opportunistic Palace fan helped himself to a selfie with Luke Ayling as the visitors amassed, ready to run out for the warm-up.The same corner of the ground later witnessed a disagreement between Wilfried Zaha and Jeffrey Schlupp as the teams headed for the dressing rooms at half-time. Marc Guehi had to play peacemaker with the pair engaged in an animated debate.It wasn't Zaha's only unhappy moment on an ultimately triumphant day. He was unamused by a number of challenges and had words to say to the referee and his opponents after a couple of them. And he had an opinion on being switched from the left flank to the right, too, holding his arms out wide and questioning Vieria's decision.At full-time it was Liam Cooper's turn to exchange a few words with Paul Tierney, clearly upset with something the referee had done in the latter stages of a disappointing trip to the capital. Another one.