Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United return to action this evening with the small matter of a Yorkshire derby.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The YEP’s Leeds United writers Graham Smyth and Joe Donnohue have cast their verdict on this evening’s Championship clash between Leeds United and Sheffield United - with summer needle between the Yorkshire rivals resurfacing.

Leeds welcome Chris Wilder’s Blades to Elland Road knowing victory would pull them into the automatic promotion places, having gone four unbeaten since their 1-0 loss at home to Burnley last month. But Sheffield United arrive in West Yorkshire full of confidence and are yet to taste Championship defeat, with a point or three sending them top.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The EFL’s decision to move the game to Friday night did not go down well with Farke, who only recently welcomed three of his players back from international duty. Late decisions will be made on Junior Firpo, Ao Tanaka and Brenden Aaronson, who all fortunately came through the break unscathed. Sheffield United had only Harry Souttar and Kieffer Moore as first-team regulars representing their countries.

Loading....

All involved this evening will of course, put their differences aside to remember former Sheffield United defender George Baldock, who tragically died aged 31 last week. But once that whistle blows and the game kicks off, it’s sure to be a feisty one. Smyth and Donnohue will both be at Elland Road this evening and recently put forward their predictions on the Inside Elland Road podcast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Graham Smyth

“I am going to say, Leeds United 2-1 Sheffield United. Jayden Bogle to score? Jayden Bogle and [Joel] Piroe to score are my picks. Gustavo Hamer [will score for Sheffield United], would-be Leeds United No.10, I think he scores because that would just complete the whole summer narrative wouldn't it. He scores, Piroe scores, Bogle scores, everyone’s a winner.”

Graham’s predicted-XI: Meslier; Bogle, Rodon, Struijk, Firpo; Tanaka, Rothwell; Solomon, Gnonto, Ramazani; Joseph

Joe Donnohue

“I’m going to go 1-0 to Leeds United. I think it will be an incredibly tight game, with very very fine margins. It could be decided by a penalty, an error, a slip perhaps, a red card - I know Anel Ahmedhodzic in the Sheffield United defence is known for his temper occasionally.

“It's a game I’m really looking forward to because of the occasion. Friday night, while it's not ideal timing and Daniel Farke would much prefer it to be on Saturday, I just think it adds a little something extra. Yorkshire derby, and I don't mind that it's just 10 games into the season, I do like an early mood-setter.”

Joe’s Predicted-XI: Meslier; Bogle, Rodon, Struijk, Firpo; Tanaka, Rothwell; Solomon, Gnonto, Ramazani; Joseph