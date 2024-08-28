Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United saw their £13m bid for Gustavo Hamer rejected by Sheffield United.

Chris Wilder has questioned the motive behind Leeds United’s £13million Gustavo Hamer bid but insists the midfielder has not been affected by speculation.

Reports emerged earlier this week of a surprise bid for Hamer, with Leeds offering £13m for the 27-year-old. Sheffield United are thought to have seen that number as ‘derisory’ and rejected it outright, having seen a relegation release clause worth more expire recently.

The YEP understands Leeds are unlikely to return with a second offer, having bid what they believe the Dutchman is worth, but interest is evidently there and nothing can be ruled out before Friday’s deadline. Hamer came off the bench as his Blades side lost 1-0 at Barnsley in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday, and Wilder praised his player for performing despite what’s going on around him.

“I thought Gus Hamer was outstanding,” Wilder said. “We had a chat with Gus, obviously there’s been speculation regarding him. I don’t know [if Leeds will make another bid]. I really don’t know what they’re thinking. Everyone knows what the bid is. They’ve brought in £120m and are trying to nick our player for what the bid is. I don’t know what it was supposed to do but it hasn’t done anything and it hasn’t from Gus’ point of view.”

It is the second time in a week Wilder has directly commented on Leeds’ transfer policy, having singled out their pursuit of Jayden Bogle as an example of what he labelled ‘Mickey Mouse stuff’ in the market. Elland Road chiefs saw two offers for Bogle, both believed to be worth around £4m, knocked back before agreeing a £5m fee.

“I think you can look at Jayden as a prime example,” he told The Star on Friday. “As soon as the interest was there, they low-balled us straight away and he was gone. I have to deal with it, and his team-mates have to deal with it as well. You don’t really talk about that, you talk about someone who doesn’t want to be here. Then you have to go through the dance to get the best price.”

Leeds will argue that perceived low bids are all part of typical negotiations, with buying clubs obviously keen to get their man for the lowest possible price. They were also helped by Bogle being in the final year of his contract, a regular occurrence which always plays a part in the final valuation.

Elland Road chiefs say they won’t return with an improved number for Hamer, who is reportedly available for £18m, but it is impossible to categorically rule anything out so close to the deadline, although focus does look to be elsewhere as things stand. The arrival of Manor Solomon on loan from Tottenham Hotspur means Daniel Farke has his two new attackers, but interest remains in SC Freiburg’s Roland Sallai.

Additions in central midfield and at full-back are also needed, with links to Ao Tanaka resurfacing on Tuesday. The YEP understands Farke is a big fan of Tanaka and the Japan international is on the list of possible midfield options.