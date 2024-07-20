Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United have handed ‘attack minded’ £5m defender Jayden Bogle a four-year contract at Elland Road.

The Whites made significant progress in their negotiations with Sheffield United on Friday night and Bogle made his way to Thorp Arch for a medical on Saturday as the deal was finalised. Two earlier bids had been rejected by the Blades, who are in the midst of a takeover, but with a year left on the 23-year-old’s contract they eventually came to an agreement with Leeds.

A club statement said: “Leeds United are delighted to announce the signing of Jayden Bogle from Sheffield United for an undisclosed fee. The 23-year-old full-back has put pen to paper on a four-year deal at Elland Road, committing his future with the Whites until the summer of 2028.”

Bogle had spells with Reading, Swindon Town and Derby County’s academy systems and made his senior debut for the latter against Oldham Athletic in the 2018/19 campaign. He made 40 Championship appearances that season, adding nine assists to his two goals, and played every minute of Derby’s play-off semi-final legs against Leeds. The following season he continued to be a mainstay of the Rams side before Sheffield United’s circa £7m swoop for both Bogle and Max Lowe.

He now joins Leeds United having made 50 Premier League appearances for the Blades, scoring five times. A club spokesperson added: “Everyone at Leeds United would like to welcome Jayden to the club, who is the fourth arrival of the summer transfer window. He will now join up with Daniel Farke and the rest of the squad on their pre-season training camp in Germany.”

Leeds’ pre-season camp in Germany begins in earnest on Sunday ahead of two friendly games against German opposition. Local authorities have insisted that the fixtures take place behind closed doors and Leeds urged supporters not to travel. Leeds United Supporters Trust and other fan groups have attempted to explore the situation for answers or a change in decision but there has been no u-turn from German police, who told the YEP that safety concerns relating to the grounds Leeds were due to play at were at the heart of their decision.

Bogle could make an unofficial debut this week, while Max Wober will be reintroduced having returned from a season-long loan with Borussia Mönchengladbach. Wober was one of several players who exercised relegation clauses in their contracts last summer to facilitate loan exits to top flight leagues in Europe. Farke plans to integrate the Austrian international into his squad, along with Brenden Aaronson who also spent last season on loan in the Bundesliga, with Union Berlin.