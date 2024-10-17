Leeds United return to action on Friday with arguably their toughest test of the season as Yorkshire rivals Sheffield United come to Elland Road. Daniel Farke’s side have had two weeks to reflect on dropping late points at Sunderland but go into the derby with plenty of confidence, knowing victory would pull them into the top two.

Farke’s international stars managed to come through the October break unscathed but decisions will need to be taken on late returnees, while Leeds are also contending with more long-term fitness issues. Sheffield United, meanwhile, kept most of their first-team players in South Yorkshire and have been much more fortunate on the injury front.

Below, the YEP has rounded up the latest from both treatment rooms, with five players definitely out while one Leeds star is a doubt.

1 . Jack Robinson - out Back in training as he works his way back from injury but also won't be rushed back into first-team action. Played for Sheffield United's Under-21s earlier this week but not expected to feature come Friday.

2 . Tom Davies - out Is yet to feature this season due to a hamstring problem. Returned to training recently but not expected to play until mid-November.

3 . Max Wober - out Out since September after undergoing surgery on a meniscus injury. Was expected back after the November international break but Farke provided a positive update on Wednesday, with a possible return before. Still out for Friday though.

4 . Ethan Ampadu - out Suffered knee ligament damage against Coventry City. Avoided surgery but not expected to play again this year.

5 . Ilia Gruev - out Suffered a serious knee injury just three days after Ampadu, with the midfielder undergoing surgery. Bulgarian national team head coach Ilia Iliev recently hinted at a return in March.