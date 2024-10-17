Leeds United vs Sheffield United injury and team news with five out and one doubt as pair return

By Kyle Newbould

Published 17th Oct 2024, 18:00 BST

Leeds United welcome Sheffield United to Elland Road on Friday.

Leeds United return to action on Friday with arguably their toughest test of the season as Yorkshire rivals Sheffield United come to Elland Road. Daniel Farke’s side have had two weeks to reflect on dropping late points at Sunderland but go into the derby with plenty of confidence, knowing victory would pull them into the top two.

Farke’s international stars managed to come through the October break unscathed but decisions will need to be taken on late returnees, while Leeds are also contending with more long-term fitness issues. Sheffield United, meanwhile, kept most of their first-team players in South Yorkshire and have been much more fortunate on the injury front.

Below, the YEP has rounded up the latest from both treatment rooms, with five players definitely out while one Leeds star is a doubt. 

1. Jack Robinson - out

Back in training as he works his way back from injury but also won't be rushed back into first-team action. Played for Sheffield United's Under-21s earlier this week but not expected to feature come Friday. | Getty Images

2. Tom Davies - out

Is yet to feature this season due to a hamstring problem. Returned to training recently but not expected to play until mid-November. | Getty Images

3. Max Wober - out

Out since September after undergoing surgery on a meniscus injury. Was expected back after the November international break but Farke provided a positive update on Wednesday, with a possible return before. Still out for Friday though. | Getty Images

4. Ethan Ampadu - out

Suffered knee ligament damage against Coventry City. Avoided surgery but not expected to play again this year. | Getty Images

5. Ilia Gruev - out

Suffered a serious knee injury just three days after Ampadu, with the midfielder undergoing surgery. Bulgarian national team head coach Ilia Iliev recently hinted at a return in March. | Getty Images

6. Brenden Aaronson - doubt

Aaronson came through the international break unscathed but the lateness of his return to Leeds makes him a doubt, at least to start. Will have been assessed on Thursday but might only be fit enough for the bench. | Getty Images

