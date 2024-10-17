Leeds United return to action on Friday with arguably their toughest test of the season as Yorkshire rivals Sheffield United come to Elland Road. Daniel Farke’s side have had two weeks to reflect on dropping late points at Sunderland but go into the derby with plenty of confidence, knowing victory would pull them into the top two.
Farke’s international stars managed to come through the October break unscathed but decisions will need to be taken on late returnees, while Leeds are also contending with more long-term fitness issues. Sheffield United, meanwhile, kept most of their first-team players in South Yorkshire and have been much more fortunate on the injury front.
Below, the YEP has rounded up the latest from both treatment rooms, with five players definitely out while one Leeds star is a doubt.