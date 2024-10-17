Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United have been linked with several midfield options following injuries to Ethan Ampadu and Ilia Gruev.

There is no guaranteeing Leeds United sign a free agent midfielder despite manager Daniel Farke’s ‘cautious optimism’, according to the YEP’s chief football writer Graham Smyth.

Leeds have been back in the market for midfield reinforcements after losing Ethan Ampadu and Ilia Gruev to knee injuries earlier this month, with the former expected to return first in January while the latter could be out until March. But with the transfer window closed until the New Year, recruitment chiefs have been assessing a small pool of players currently without a club - something Farke holds serious reservations over.

Reports have linked Leeds with a number of names and while some of those are being looked into, the YEP understands that claims of medicals, signed contracts and invites for some of the reported targets are premature. And speaking on this week’s edition of the Inside Elland Road podcast, Smyth provided an update on the club’s search.

“What he [Farke] wants is someone who can not only cover the defensive midfield role but also potentially centre-half, someone with experience, someone who can accept being there in a supporting role and not as the main man,” he said. “You are looking at a very small pool of players and it's still very much up in the air as to whether they’ll do something.

“Farke is cautiously optimistic, he almost said he hoped to get something done in a few days and then set a hard deadline of November because if you haven't done it by November, essentially what's the point? Because they probably won't be match fit until mid-December. Ampadu is supposed to be back in January so you think what's the point in spending the money? So it does need to happen sooner rather than later, I kind of wish it had happened already to be honest.”

Farke remained tight-lipped when quizzed regarding links to Cheikhou Kouyaté on Wednesday, but the Leeds boss admitted there were ‘some guests’ at Thorp Arch during the international break. Those ‘guests’ are expected to have been free agent options, with a decision expected on whether any will make the grade soon.

Speaking in the aftermath of Gruev’s injury against Norwich City, Farke insisted he was not keen on signing players without a club, owing to the fact they are unlikely to have featured in team training all summer. And while the unique circumstances have forced the club into action, recruitment chiefs will not be rushed into making any rash decision.

"I spoke about challenges in October and I’m not usually a big fan but the situation is a bit special and unique,” Farke said. “Sometimes you need a Plan B and not be so strict. I think we have to be professional and check it. It would definitely be beneficial. We need a player that is convinced of his challenge and fully aware of his role here and good character.

“It has to be a good solution in terms of contract, too. We can’t afford to spend a fortune on this deal. There are a few boxes that have to be ticked. We’re not too far away. We want to lead this club in a sustainable way and do things out of panic in a crazy way. If we haven’t brought a player in the next two weeks then we won’t bring one."