Leeds United deny reports the club have offered Dutch forward Joel Piroe as part of a cash-plus-player swap deal in their bid to sign Sheffield United midfielder Gus Hamer.

Leeds are keen to supplement their midfield options before the transfer deadline on Friday evening and attempted to poach the Blades talisman with an offer that fell short of his club's valuation and a recently-expired release clause.

Leeds are adamant they have not returned to the negotiating table since making their bid.

It is claimed by the Sheffield Star that Daniel Farke's side are willing to use 25-year-old Piroe as a makeweight in a deal that could see Hamer join up with former teammate Jayden Bogle, who recently swapped Bramall Lane for Elland Road.

Leeds sources, however, dispute this claim, describing the supposed swap deal proposal as untrue.

Hamer signed for Chris Wilder's side last summer from Coventry City but was relegated from the Premier League in his first season with the club. Upon returning to the Championship, the Dutch midfielder has been the subject of reported interest from bottom-half Premier League sides, but Leeds are said to have made the most recent, formal approach with a bid believed to be worth £13 million rejected earlier this week.

The Blades seek to retain Hamer beyond the transfer deadline, while Wilder dismissed Leeds' previous £13 million offer, stating: "We had a chat with Gus, obviously there’s been speculation regarding him. I don’t know [if Leeds will make another bid]. I really don’t know what they’re thinking. Everyone knows what the bid is. They’ve brought in £120m and are trying to nick our player for what the bid is. I don’t know what it was supposed to do but it hasn’t done anything and it hasn’t from Gus’ point of view.”

Hamer was pictured at Elland Road earlier this summer, although at the time, he was merely in attendance as a guest of Bogle, with whom he played last season.

The 27-year-old is understood to have had a release clause in his Blades contract expire recently, which was worth in excess of what was offered by Leeds. Hamer also has three years remaining on his contract at Bramall Lane and has not been unsettled by Leeds' initial approach, according to Wilder.

Piroe arrived at Elland Road last summer in a £12 million transfer from Swansea City, hitting double figures for the Whites in his first season but struggled to find a suitable role in Farke's system, eventually being usurped in the No. 9 and No. 10 roles towards the end of the campaign by Patrick Bamford and Georginio Rutter, respectively.

This season, Leeds' first-choice centre-forward appears to be young Mateo Joseph with Piroe dropped for the 2-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday last weekend. United States international Brenden Aaronson featured in the role behind the Spaniard with Piroe remaining on the bench until the second half.