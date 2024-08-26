Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United look set for a busy end to the window and have made their move on a new target.

Leeds United have made a surprise late-summer move for Gustavo Hamer with reports suggesting they submitted a £13million bid for the Sheffield United midfielder.

Daniel Farke is keen to welcome more midfield quality through the door at Elland Road before Friday’s transfer deadline, following Glen Kamara’s £8m move to Stade Rennais. Joe Rothwell arrived on a season-long loan from Bournemouth but Leeds need another body in there and would like an option with similar or greater attacking threat.

Hamer would certainly provide that, having already registered two goals and an assist in Sheffield United’s first three Championship fixtures. And Leeds look to have shown their hand regarding the Dutchman, with The Star reporting on a £13m formal offer.

They add that Sheffield United have rejected the bid outright, believing it to be ‘a million miles away’ from their valuation - the specific amount of which is not known. Hamer is seen as a key part of Chris Wilder's promotion plans and those in charge at Bramall Lane hope to keep the 27-year-old on board, having seen his relegation release clause expire earlier this summer.

It remains to be seen whether Leeds will return with an improved bid for Hamer, but in putting a £13m offer forward they have shown that serious money is available for reinforcements before Friday’s deadline. Sheffield United will of course be reluctant to sell to a local rival, never mind a Championship promotion competitor, but have shown a reluctant willingness to cash in when the money is right.

“I've been honest and upfront and realistic, all at the same time, regarding us as a club,” Wilder said of transfer interest in his players. “If bids do come for players, they have to be considered and I don't know what to expect over the next four or five days.

“There have been a couple of bids for players; one was pretty close and another was a million miles off. If and when decisions on players get made by the board then I'll get notified and we have to have a plan and be ready. It's a bit of me looking into the future and trying to see who potentially might go.”

The Blades have also been willing to do business with Leeds specifically, should the opportunity arise, having sold Jayden Bogle for £5m earlier this summer. Elland Road chiefs saw two bids, both in the region of around £4m rejected before submitting their successful offer, but Wilder hit out at the West Yorkshire club’s negotiating tactics last week.

“As soon as the interest [in Bogle] was there [from Leeds], they low-balled us straight away and he was gone,” he told The Star. “I have to deal with it, and his team-mates have to deal with it as well. You don’t really talk about that, you talk about someone who doesn’t want to be here. Then you have to go through the dance to get the best price.”

Leeds are expected to bring in a central midfielder before Friday and remain interested in Dejan Ljubicic, having seen a £3.3m bid rejected by 1. FC Koln earlier this summer. Recruitment chiefs are yet to return with an improved number but patience will be tested as the deadline closes in.