Leeds United have welcomed back a pair of key players ahead of the Sheffield United clash and a third is ahead of schedule in his injury rehabilitation.

Daniel James reinjured his hamstring during the September international break and last featured in the win at Sheffield Wednesday in August. Manor Solomon joined his fellow wide player in the treatment room last month, initially sustaining a back issue before it led to a hamstring problem. Solomon has missed the last four games and to date has played 152 minutes for Leeds since joining on loan from Tottenham Hotspur.

Both men are back in training however, in a major boost to Daniel Farke. The manager said: Good news with Daniel James and Manor Solomon, they are back in team training since late last week. They've trained more or less every day this week. Obviously James was out a bit longer so it's a bit easier for Manor, just out for three weeks, but we desperately need them and it's good to have them back."

Leeds have also welcomed the progress made by defender Max Wober. He returned to the club in the summer after a loan at Borussia Monchengladbach but is yet to play any league action having struggled with a calf injury and then damaged his knee on Austria international duty. Wober had surgery before the international break and was expected to be out for six weeks.

"Also some good news with Max Wober, he's a bit ahead of schedule with his rehab programme," said Farke. Right now we have hope he could be involved at some point before the next international break but he's obviously out for the weekend."

Elsewhere in the squad Farke has his fingers crossed that everyone returns fit and well from international football. Brenden Aaronson played every minute for the US Men's National Team against Mexico in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

"We have to make some late decisions," said Farke. "We've trained today with 15 players but a few Under 21 players were involved. Several will just arrive this evening or during the day tomorrow and we have to assess them. So far no new injury news, that's definitely good but we have to look at their condition due to the travel and game time. So far it looks like no one has picked up a new injury."