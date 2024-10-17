Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United's forward line have 'clicked' says Largie Ramazani as he and the Whites prepare for a Yorkshire derby.

The 23-year-old and his fellow winger Willy Gnonto have started on the left and right flanks of Daniel Farke's attack in recent outings, but rarely stuck to their positions on the touchline. Along with number 10 Brenden Aaronson they have rotated regularly, popping up in central areas or switching flanks entirely at various points during games.

According to Ramazani the rotation is not communicated but comes naturally out of circumstance or a response to what a team-mate is trying to do.

"With the players we have, we don't talk about it, it just happens naturally," he said. "If I see the likes of Brenden or Willy on my side, and I know I can play on the other side, I'll just switch to the other side. The same with them, they know they can play on any side or in the middle, and we're just comfortable. We've just clicked."

Ramazani [two goals and an assist] and Gnonto [one goal and four assists] have been hugely influential in terms of goal contributions in the last four outings for Leeds, with the latter also putting in three consecutive Man of the Match performances.

The Belgian is still adapting to Championship football after arriving from relegated LaLiga side Almeria in the summer - boss Farke said after the Norwich City game that Ramazani's distance covered would be towards the bottom end of the scale for the division's wingers and his fitness had to improve. The player himself admits he has things to work on but he's pleased with his start to life at Elland Road.

"I mean, it's definitely different to Spanish football," he said. "I think I've adapted quite well. Obviously, there's still things to improve - just get some more goals in for the team, just goals and contributions, whatever I can to help the team - but I think it's going good so far."

But while Farke is likely to prefer the idea of going with his in-form wide men from the start against Sheffield United on Friday night, he does now have options. Both Daniel James and Manor Solomon have returned to team training after their respective hamstring issues. James has not featured since the August win over Sheffield Wednesday, in which he scored, while Solomon has played just twice since arriving on loan from Tottenham Hotspur.

Farke suggested on Thursday that the return to training had been a little easier for Solomon accounting to his shorter spell on the sidelines, but both players could be in line for involvement against the Blades.

Where the manager might have to make a change to his attack is in the number 10 role. Brenden Aaronson played every minute of the US Men's National Team defeat away to Mexico in the early hours of Wednesday morning before returning to England. The 23-year-old will be at the centre of a late decision after his fitness is assessed.

"Of course, a bit selfish for us. I would have wished for less minutes and less load, especially regarding that he just played early morning and has to travel," said Farke on Wednesday afternoon. "The good thing with Brenden, he is on a top fitness level, and I'm also pretty sure we can involve him in the game on Friday evening. The question will be, how long, and if it makes sense to put him like in last games in the starting line-up, and then to play him till he gets tired, or to do it the other way around. We make a late decision once he's back, and we have really assessed them, and we've got a feeling if he looks really pale due to the time difference and perhaps some problems with sleep, or if he is fine and is in good condition. The good thing is, we still have a few hours and we make a late decision with him."

Farke's options at 10 include Joel Piroe, who has made goalscoring contributions coming off the bench or playing as a striker in the last outing at Sunderland, or he could move Gnonto inside and bring Solomon or James into the starting line-up. One of the men Leeds wanted to help fill the number 10 role this season, Gustavo Hamer, will be among the visitors' most dangerous threats on Friday night. Hamer has four goals and one assist for Sheffield United in the Championship and has played the vast majority of his football on the left-hand side of Chris Wilder's midfield.