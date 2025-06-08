Dan James is expected to be front and centre of Leeds United’s 2025/26 Premier League return.

Leeds United could kick their summer off with a new contract for Dan James as reports emerge of ongoing talks surrounding a possible extension.

James is one of six current Leeds squad members set to enter the final 12 months of his contract this month alongside Illan Meslier, Karl Darlow, Alex Cairns, Darko Gyabi and Patrick Bamford. The Welshman has undoubtedly been the most influential of that half-dozen group, cementing himself as first-choice right-winger under Daniel Farke with an impressive return of 12 goals and nine assists during last season’s Championship title win.

Leeds are now preparing for their return to the Premier League and James is expected to be front and centre of their 2025/26 survival bid, with reports emerging of talks to extend the winger’s stay in West Yorkshire. Journalist Alan Nixon reports via his Patreon page on discussions between club and player over a new deal, with Elland Road chiefs planning to put a two-year offer on the table.

While it isn’t fully clear, the expectation would be that two-year deal is an extension on his current year, essentially tying the 27-year-old down until 2028. And Farke will no doubt be happy to have certainty over one of his most consistent attacking performers over the previous two campaigns.

"I think he's excellent for us," Farke said of James after they claimed Championship Manager and Player of the Month respectively in March. "Outstanding performer on this level. “I think it's difficult to compare the different positions. You're a bit more in the spotlight as an attacker, than a defender or holding midfielder. It's difficult to compare who is the best player in the Championship but he's right up there. He shows consistently, many goals and assists, many good performances and fully deserves to be in the spotlight.

"You always get what you're willing to invest, maybe not in the short-term but definitely in the mid and long-term. Daniel is an outstanding player, special with his skills of course but he's an unbelievably great lad, great team-mate, works his socks off and is willing to improve individually. He's still going up the hill, consistently working to improve. You could see this in his end product tally."

Will Leeds United sign a winger after Dan James contract talks?

There are a number of top priorities at Elland Road and attacking reinforcements are right up there, with at least one new winger needed. Manor Solomon has returned to parent club Tottenham Hotspur - who after sacking Ange Postecoglou might be keen to let any new manager have a look at the Israeli - leaving James, Willy Gnonto and Largie Ramazani as the three wide options.

Paraag Marathe has hinted there may have to be an element of player trading this summer and in a scenario where Leeds need to generate PSR profit, it’s not impossible to see them cash in on £4m signing Gnonto - albeit there isn’t yet anything to suggest this will happen. Regardless, Farke will need a fourth winger and it could be that direct competition for James is eyed.

Ramazani was Solomon’s competition last season and while Gnonto is comfortable on the right, he is most effective darting in from the left and could move across. If so, Leeds might be minded to prioritise someone who, unlike James, can cut in from the right more naturally.

