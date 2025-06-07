Waiting game ends for Leeds United defender as boss makes decision with player away on international duty

A long wait has ended for a Leeds United defender.

Austrian defender Max Wober has not started a game since lining up for the Whites in the 3-3 draw at Championship hosts Hull City on the first Saturday of the new year.

Wober, though, was still called into boss Ralf Rangnick’s Austria squad for two June internationals and has been handed a start in Saturday evening’s Euros qualifier at home to Romania.

The fixture played at Ernst-Happel Stadion is a 7.45pm kick-off.

