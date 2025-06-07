Leeds United 'enquiries' reportedly made about Brazilian star Premier League attacker
Leeds United have reportedly made an enquiry about a Brazilian Premier League forward in their quest to bolster Daniel Farke’s strike force.
Leeds are heading back to the Premier League after a two-year absence but last season’s top scorer Joel Piroe has not played a single minute of top flight football and Patrick Bamford’s campaign was heavily disrupted by injuries.
A striker signing would appear key to the club’s survival prospects and The Athletic are reporting that Fulham’s 24-year-old Brazilian striker Rodrigo Muniz is one striker who the Whites ‘have made enquiries about.’
The report, though, adds that other ‘strikers on the shortlist are more likely to be recruited at this stage.’
