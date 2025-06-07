Leeds United are heading back to the Premier League - and a supercomputer has made a big Whites call in its predicted final table and points.

Championship champions Leeds, runners-up Burnley and play-offs winners Sunderland are all heading back to the country’s top flight from which Southampton, Leicester City and Ipswich Town have all been relegated.

The new season does not start until the middle of August but a supercomputer from AceOdds and shared by Mirror Online has already attempted to forecast how the final table will look.