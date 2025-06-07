Supercomputer's big Leeds United call v Wolves & West Ham in new predicted final 2025-26 Premier League table

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot

Leeds United writer

Published 7th Jun 2025, 18:21 BST

A supercomputer has made a big Leeds United call in its predicted final Premier League table.

Leeds United are heading back to the Premier League - and a supercomputer has made a big Whites call in its predicted final table and points.

Championship champions Leeds, runners-up Burnley and play-offs winners Sunderland are all heading back to the country’s top flight from which Southampton, Leicester City and Ipswich Town have all been relegated.

The new season does not start until the middle of August but a supercomputer from AceOdds and shared by Mirror Online has already attempted to forecast how the final table will look.

Featuring a big Leeds call, here is the full rundown in reverse order.

Predicted points: 78.

1. 1st: Liverpool

Predicted points: 78. | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Predicted points: 75.

2. 2nd: Arsenal

Predicted points: 75. | Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Predicted points: 74.

3. 3rd: Manchester City

Predicted points: 74. | Getty Images

Predicted points: 67.

4. 4th: Chelsea

Predicted points: 67. | Getty Images

Predicted points: 61.

5. 5th: Newcastle United

Predicted points: 61. | Getty Images

Predicted points: 58.

6. 6th: Aston Villa

Predicted points: 58. | Getty Images

