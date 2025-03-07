Daniel Farke has issued a challenge to a Leeds United star.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has challenged fellow EFL award winner Daniel James to achieve something greater than his February Player of the Month prize.

Farke was named Manager of the Month for February, while James picked up the players' equivalent for his goals and assists in the month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Welsh international scored three times and added four assists as Leeds put together a perfect month with five wins from five outings, including a 7-0 rout of Cardiff City and dramatic late wins over Sunderland and Sheffield United.

The winger has been touted as a Player of the Year candidate in the Championship this season thanks to his 10 goals, nine assists and a host of impressive performances.

Farke stopped short of declaring his player as the division's best but ranks him right up there with the league's top players.

"I think he's excellent for us," said Farke. "Outstanding performer on this level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think it's difficult to compare the different positions. You're a bit more in the spotlight as an attacker, than a defender or holding midfielder. It's difficult to compare who is the best player in the Championship but he's right up there. He shows consistently, many goals and assists, many good performances and fully deserves to be in the spotlight."

According to the manager James' individual success comes down to his willingness to put in the hard yards and an openness to learn.

"All credit goes to him and his hard work, his dedication," said Farke.

"You always get what you're willing to invest, maybe not in the short-term but definitely in the mid and long-term. Daniel is an outstanding player, special with his skills of course but he's an unbelievably great lad, great team-mate, works his socks off and is willing to improve individually. He's still going up the hill, consistently working to improve. You could see this in his end product tally."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But like his manager, James has the chance to add something more valuable to his mantelpiece in the coming months and Farke has challenged him to take his recent form into the Championship promotion run-in.

"He has to keep going," said Farke. "He's one of the best players on this level and has to prove he's capable to bring us to success. Individually top class but to have a promotion under your belt is something you want to have as a player and he has a chance to make this happen."