Whites chairman Paraag Marathe has spoken about next season’s plans.

Leeds United chairman Paraag Marathe expects player sales as well as transfer additions this summer as the Whites set out to 'nail' their recruitment.

The Whites will be 'better equipped' than others who have recently won promotion according to Marathe, who joined a Zoom call with the local press to address the title win and Farke's future.

While he was reluctant to talk details when it came to the level of expenditure required this summer to give Farke the squad he needs, Marathe revealed that they have spent more than half a year drawing up transfer plans for the Premier League.

When it comes to the upcoming transfer window, Marathe was asked if Leeds required player sales of individuals who represent profit in order to create Profitability and Sustainability headroom.

He replied: "I'm not really ready to go into that, but yes, your speculation is probably right. It's going to be a mix of seeing if there are inbounds along with outbounds. And that's probably, that's probably accurate, but really not ready to go into more detail than that. But we are looking at maximizing what we can do, and so that involves the whole bag, ins and outs."

Marathe has described the 2025 summer transfer window as the most important 'in decades' at Elland Road as they attempt to build for the future at the same as making Daniel Farke's squad 'sustainably competitive.'

The chairman insists Leeds will spend every penny they are allowed to spend. The decisions they make on where that money goes will be absolutely vital and he wants to avoid the mistakes of the past regime.

"You've got to nail your transfers," he said. "You've got to nail the players that come in that really fit the style of play that you want to have, that fit the club and and play together cohesively.

“I think that's really important. Some lessons learned from the three years when I was sitting as a vice chairman, watching us do what we did those three years. No doubt we had tremendous success in our first season in the Prem.

“Anything more than that would be gravy”...

“But we weren't really thinking about building a plan for multiple years. We were just sort of pay as you go, fly by the seat of our pants. And I think that's probably something that those clubs [who have established themselves in the top flight], whether it be Bournemouth or Forest or Villa, they're building a multi-year plan.

“And yes, of course, it doesn't take away from anything on focusing on that one season, but it's a multi-year plan, building out a foundation. The first year is survival, not compete, it's survival, I get that. Anything more than that would be gravy, but it's building a plan and that's something that we're focused on."

Marathe went on record to clear up any ambiguity over Farke's immediate future at Elland Road, stating that the German was his man to lead the team into the Premier League.

And when it comes to the way they will work on transfers this summer he wanted to dispel what he called a 'mischaracterisation of the past.'

When asked about Farke's final say and level of control and if there needed to be more compromise, the chairman responded: "I honestly think that's a little bit of a mischaracterisation of the past as well. So it's not like there's something written in that way. We've always worked together, and we've always worked where we all need to feel good about an inbound player.

“Unfortunately, we didn't have any decisions to make on outbound players because of the damn release clauses. But we always work together on the inbounds, and we're going to continue to do that.

“If there was a player that Daniel didn't want, we didn't bring him in, if there was a player that didn't fit us for other reasons, we didn't bring him in. And so we're going to work in the same way.

“We're going to work very collaboratively, probably a little bit with a little bit more focus on making sure we're making the right group decisions, because, let's be honest, there's more at stake now, more money, more jeopardy.

“This is the first time in 35 years with fans there that we got to celebrate a promotion. I don't want to deal with a relegation."