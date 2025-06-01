Leeds United are heading back to the Premier League with key players signed up long term but a star heading into his final year.

Daniel Farke’s Whites are heading back to the country’s top flight as Championship champions and the club have already announced summer departures ahead of the 2025-26 campaign.

The club’s retained list, submitted on May 17, revealed news of 13 players leaving the club upon their contracts expiring this summer, most notably experienced figure Josuha Guilavogui whose deal only ran until this summer.

First team pair Junior Firpo and Sam Byram also see their contracts run out this summer but Leeds revealed that the pair were in discussions with the club about their futures.

As part of a summer which has seen Trent Alexander-Arnold join Real Madrid from Liverpool for just £10m, contract lengths are clearly absolutely key.