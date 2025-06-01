The contracts of every Leeds United player with star man into final year but nine signed until 2028

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot

Leeds United writer

Published 1st Jun 2025, 12:12 BST

A star Leeds man and three players from the same position are approaching their final year.

Leeds United are heading back to the Premier League with key players signed up long term but a star heading into his final year.

Daniel Farke’s Whites are heading back to the country’s top flight as Championship champions and the club have already announced summer departures ahead of the 2025-26 campaign.

The club’s retained list, submitted on May 17, revealed news of 13 players leaving the club upon their contracts expiring this summer, most notably experienced figure Josuha Guilavogui whose deal only ran until this summer.

First team pair Junior Firpo and Sam Byram also see their contracts run out this summer but Leeds revealed that the pair were in discussions with the club about their futures.

As part of a summer which has seen Trent Alexander-Arnold join Real Madrid from Liverpool for just £10m, contract lengths are clearly absolutely key.

Here, we run through the contracts of every Leeds player in reverse order, starting with eight men signed up until the summer of 2028.

End of contract: June 2028.

1. Willy Gnonto

End of contract: June 2028. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
End of contract: June 2028.

2. Ao Tanaka

End of contract: June 2028. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
End of contract: June 2028.

3. Joe Rodon

End of contract: June 2028. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
End of contract: June 2028.

4. Jayden Bogle

End of contract: June 2028. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
End of contract: June 2028.

5. Largie Ramazani

End of contract: June 2028. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
End of contract: June 2028.

6. Mateo Joseph

End of contract: June 2028. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Daniel FarkePremier LeagueChampionshipTrent Alexander-ArnoldReal MadridLiverpool
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice