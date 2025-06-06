A huge Premier League sacking has been announced.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United’s new Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur have taken a huge decision with Ange Postecoglou which could have knock-on consequences for the Whites.

Postecoglou guided Spurs to a first trophy in 17 years during the 2024-25 campaign as Spurs won the Europa League, sealing qualification for next season’s Champions League in the process.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Postecoglou, though, has paid the ultimate price for Tottenham’s awful league form and been sacked.

The decision might impact the future of last season’s Leeds loan star Manor Solomon whom it emerged on Friday morning the club were reportedly planning to hand a second chance to.

Another possible impact could be the weakening of an expected key Leeds rival with Brentford boss Thomas Frank the hot favourite to replace Postecoglou in the Spurs hotseat.

A statement released by Tottenham late on Friday afternoon read: “Following a review of performances and after significant reflection, the Club can announce that Ange Postecoglou has been relieved of his duties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Ange joined us from Celtic in the summer of 2023 and oversaw a period of change on the pitch, returning us to the attacking brand of football that has traditionally been associated with the Club, while writing a new chapter in our history by leading us to UEFA Europa League glory in Bilbao last month - an achievement that will live with us all forever.

“We are extremely grateful to Ange for his commitment and contribution during his two years at the Club. Ange will always be remembered as only the third manager in our history to deliver a European trophy, alongside legendary figures Bill Nicholson and Keith Burkinshaw.

“However, the Board has unanimously concluded that it is in the best interests of the Club for a change to take place. Following a positive start in the 2023/24 Premier League (PL) season, we recorded 78 points from the last 66 PL games. This culminated in our worst-ever PL finish last season. At times there were extenuating circumstances - injuries and then a decision to prioritise our European campaign. Whilst winning the Europa League this season ranks as one of the Club’s greatest moments, we cannot base our decision on emotions aligned to this triumph.

“It is crucial that we are able to compete on multiple fronts and believe a change of approach will give us the strongest chance for the coming season and beyond. This has been one of the toughest decisions we have had to make and is not a decision that we have taken lightly, nor one we have rushed to conclude. We have made what we believe is the right decision to give us the best chance of success going forward, not the easy decision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have a talented, young squad and Ange has given us a great platform to build upon. We should like to express our gratitude to him. We wish him well for the future - he will always be welcome back at our home. News on the appointment of a new Head Coach will be announced in due course.”