Leeds United need to bring in Premier League experience as well as talent from Europe to try and replicate the best transfer signing of the Whites' recent top flight history, according to Stuart Dallas.

The Ulsterman played more than 70 times in the Premier League for Leeds after winning the Championship title under Marcelo Bielsa. He was joined in the 2020/21 season Elland Road dressing room by Brazilian Raphinha, a late transfer window addition for a sum of £17m. A quick, technical winger, Raphinha came from Rennes in Ligue 1 and quickly had everyone questioning why established Premier League clubs or bigger European outfits had not made a move.

Raphinha's 17 goals and 12 assists helped Leeds finish ninth in his first season and then narrowly avoid relegation in his second, before a £50m move to Barcelona.

Raphinha’s Leeds potential

Though it has not been plain sailing at Camp Nou for the now 28-year-old, he put to bed any doubt over his suitability for the very top level with his performances this season, not to mention 34 goals and 25 assists. Twenty-two of his goal contributions came in the Champions League and he wore the captain's armband on numerous occasions. Dallas had an inkling that the winger could go on to do something special when he left Elland Road.

"I’ll be honest, I thought he was only going to go on to better things after he left us, you could clearly see that he had the potential to get even better," said Dallas. "He made the move to Barcelona, and obviously you’re playing in an incredible team and expected to win things – I’m a bit disappointed that he didn’t win or get through to the final of the Champions League, as I think he would have been in with a shout of the Ballon d’Or if he had won it. His numbers are right up there with the best in the world. He had the potential and he just made everything look easy.

"In games, you were thinking ‘how has he done that?’ But the one thing about him was his work ethic, because you can have all the quality in the world and not work hard, but Raphina’s running stats – and that’s the way the game is going, everything is based on stats – and his running stats every game were through the roof. His high intensity running, his distance running, his sprints – everything was always top of the list. He’s not in the position that he is now because of luck; he’s there because he has worked hard for it."

The Brazil international's impact at Elland Road is the example Dallas holds up when looking at where Leeds need to do their summer shopping ahead of a return to the Premier League.

Leeds seeking transfer bargains

The current Leeds regime may not yet have struck recruitment gold in exactly the same way the club did with Raphinha, but they paid way under the odds for midfielder Ao Tanaka and at £5m Jayden Bogle represented a huge bargain. Club captain Ethan Ampadu cost just £7m and all three players will be expected to play a part for Daniel Farke's side in the top flight this season. Similar bargains with the potential to far out-perform their transfer cost will be key in this summer's window.

"I think they need a mix of the two – I think Premier League experience is key and there are a number of players that are out of contract at Premier League clubs this year, and dipping into the European market can have success," he said, speaking exclusively to the YEP at Leeds American Golf for the #RifeDontMiss putting challenge.

"You look at them having brought in Raphinha who has gone on to become an absolute superstar. I think Premier League experience is key, but I would like to see a blend of both. It will be interesting to see what they do, but the recruitment team that they have in now and the way they go about things is a big plus. I’m excited to see what happens."

