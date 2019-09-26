Pablo Hernandez injury means Marcelo Bielsa will unleash Leeds United's £15m man Helder Costa at Charlton Athletic

Marcelo Bielsa will finally unleash £15m man Helder Costa at Charlton Athletic on Saturday.

Leeds United’s marquee summer signing has been waiting in the wings for the opening two months of the Championship season, Marcelo Bielsa keeping faith with the players he knows well after more than a year at Elland Road.

But an injury to Pablo Hernandez has presented a window of opportunity for the man Leeds loaned from Wolves, in a deal that will make him a permanent signing next summer.

Bielsa revealed that his Spanish maestro suffered a ‘muscular’ problem in the final preparations for last weekend’s visit of Derby County, yet played through the pain.

The issue has not gone away and will keep Hernandez sidelined for the trip to the Valley.

“He felt it in the warm up before the last match and tolerated it during the match but today it is not good,” said the Leeds head coach.

Pablo Hernandez will miss out with a muscular problem (Pic: Getty)

“He is not well enough to play.

“It is Helder Costa who will play.”

That revelation has already sent a frisson of excitement through the Whites fanbase, such has been the clamour for the new man to get his first start in the Championship.

Until now he has had to bide his time.

Jack Harrison and Hernandez have occupied the left and right wing slots respectively in all of Leeds’ eight league fixtures.

Costa, given starts in the Carabao Cup, has come off the bench in the Championship for cameo appearances and shown that he has the pace and trickery to give Leeds a real threat out wide and a killer final ball.

When questioned over Costa’s proximity to the starting XI after the Barnsley game, Bielsa spoke of the Portuguese and his other wingers only in terms of different attacking options.

The head coach made a point of lamenting the loss of Hernandez, so often the source of creative inspiration for his side.

His absence might be unexpected and Costa’s introduction to the right wing unscheduled, but Bielsa believes the latter is ready to fill in for the former.

“He is prepared, he is ready,” said Bielsa.

“I cannot say I am happy because everyone will think I’m happy because Pablo is not playing – I’m happy for Helder and sad for Pablo.

“I don’t want to take the risk to say that I’m happy that it’s not Pablo and it is Helder who is playing.”