Leeds United

Guiseley 1 Leeds United 2: player ratings, talking points and standout moments

Leeds United toppled Guiseley 2-1 at Nethermoor Park on Thursday evening as they continued their pre-season preparations.

Here, we pick out a number of player ratings, talking points and standout moments from the Whites second pre-season friendly of the summer in case you missed the action.

Helder Costa - 8/10. Quiet start but provided two moments of magic to win the game. Lovely run and finish before a deft assist. Solid beginning to life at Leeds.

1. Player rating

Helder Costa - 8/10. Quiet start but provided two moments of magic to win the game. Lovely run and finish before a deft assist. Solid beginning to life at Leeds.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Kalvin Phillips featured and was also given the armband on Thursday evening. He was also chosen at the heart of a back three as Bielsa opted to play 3-3-1-3 once again. Speculation appears to be just that.

2. Talking point

Kalvin Phillips featured and was also given the armband on Thursday evening. He was also chosen at the heart of a back three as Bielsa opted to play 3-3-1-3 once again. Speculation appears to be just that.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Helder Costa capped off a classy run that split the Guiseley defence in two with a lovely low finish into the bottom corner. A moment of magic when it was needed.

3. Standout moment

Helder Costa capped off a classy run that split the Guiseley defence in two with a lovely low finish into the bottom corner. A moment of magic when it was needed.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Ben White - 7/10. Strong at the back with a couple of mazy forward runs. A good showing before his early exit and therelooks to be more to come.

4. Player rating

Ben White - 7/10. Strong at the back with a couple of mazy forward runs. A good showing before his early exit and therelooks to be more to come.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3