Mike Tindall was left covered in spiders after taking a dip in a pool for his first trial following his entrance into the I’m A Celebrity jungle on Sunday night.

The former rugby player, 44, from Otley in Leeds, found himself submerged in water as he tried to win stars for his camp during the Critter Cruise Challenge.

During the challenge, Mike Tindall was joined by his fellow campmates Hollyoaks actor Owen Warner and Coronation Street’s Sue Cleaver.

As they found the instructions, Owen read: “Celebrities, you now have the chance to win three stars on the Critter Cruise.

“Each star represents a meal for camp tonight. Marked on the map are three challenges, one for each of you to complete.

“In each challenge you have an opportunity to find a code and that code will unlock one of the stars on the boat.”

Each star represented a meal for the camp, with all three stars having been locked under a boat and behind a padlock.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mike Tindall volunteered to lead the challenge, telling his fellow campmates: “I’m the only one without hair.”

Once inside the boat, the former rugby player found himself surrounded by creepy crawlies, including a large spider that crawled over his head.

Mike Tindall was seen wearing his three medals at The Queen’s funeral alongside his wife Zara

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mike Tindall, who is married to The Queen’s granddaughter Zara, worked with Owen Warner and Sue Cleaver to solve the clues and the trio managed to earn all three stars for the camp.

The member of the royal family had previously said he was “not worried” about the eating challenges during his stay in the I’m A Celebrity camp.

Mike Tindall told The Sun that despite this, his wife Zara had warned him about his eating habits, saying: “ Zara’s biggest worry is how loud I am when I eat.

"She will be very happy if someone comments about how loud I breathe when I eat because it’s always a point that she brings up. Zara told me to go and be myself, which is all you can be.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"She said to go enjoy yourself and be yourself.”

Mike Tindall faced the Critter Cruise Challenge on Sunday November 6 episode of I’m A Celebrity on ITV

Mike Tindall has joined this year’s I’m A Celebrity line-up which includes popstar Boy George, radio presenter Chris Moyles and former Lioness footballer Jill Scott.

They are also joined by comedian Babatunde Aléshé, A Place in the Sun presenter Scarlette Douglas and former Health Secretary Matt Hancock.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Love Island star Olivia Attwood has been forced to quit after a “medical drama” within the first 24 hours of being on the show.