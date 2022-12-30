Gabby Logan has led tributes in the football community to the late Pele after his death on Thursday, aged 82.

BBC presenter, 49, from Leeds, took to Instagram to share a photo of herself with the Brazilian legend, alongside the caption: “Rest in peace Pele.”

She interviewed Pele in 2018 while he was promoting Viagra for drugs firm Pfizer.

“It was surreal talking to Pele about erections - one of the greatest sportsmen that has ever lived,” she told The Express.

Gabby Logan pictured with Pele. (Picture: Instagram/@gabbylogan)

The Brazilian footballer, considered by many audiences to be the greatest player in the history of football, had been fighting colon cancer since September 2021

He was admitted to Albert Einstein Israelite Hospital in Sao Paulo on 29 November and was moved to palliative care before his death.

His family announced his passing in a post on social media that read: “Inspiration and love marked the journey of King Pelé, who peacefully passed away today. Love, love and love, forever.”

Pele is Brazil’s joint-top international goalscorer with 77 goals from 92 appearances.

Throughout his 22-year career, the forward won the World Cup three times in 1958,1962 and 1970 and is still the only player to have achieved this.

The football community has come together to mourn the death of one of the greatest involved with the beautiful game - paying tribute and offering condolences.

Pelé dons a Leeds United scarf.

Gary Lineker told BBC Sport: "Well, Pele's hugely significant in not only the development of football but also in football itself and the enjoyment of football - which is the most important thing.

"It's an entertainment business, and he was one of the great entertainers - through his pure skill, talent and ability. He was also a proven goalscorer. In that sense, he was slightly different perhaps to someone like Maradona and even Messi - who are more creative possibly.

"But Pele was an out-and-out goalscorer, and he's played a huge part in football. The name Pele is just synonymous with football."

England star Harry Maguire tweeted in tribute: “Rest in peace, Pele. One of the greatest ever. What a role model on and off the pitch. Winner of 3 World Cups, unbelievable.”

Sir Geoff Hurst, who played against Pele while playing for England, said: “I have so many memories of Pele, without doubt, the best footballer I ever played against (with Bobby Moore being the best footballer I ever played alongside).

“For me, Pele remains the greatest of all time, and I was proud to be on the pitch with him. RIP Pele, and thank you.”

Former Leeds United footballer Chris Kamara shared a picture of his Pele memorabilia with the caption: “My prized possessions of my hero growing up RIP Pele. Was very lucky to meet him.”

