Widely regarded as one of the greatest players of all time , the Brazillian superstar once visited Leeds and it was a day to remember for those lucky enough to meet the football legend.

And it was a visit which left people wondering - is Pelé a Leeds United fan? The football legend wore a Whites scarf when he visited Asda House in May 2006 to give a motivational talk to staff members and sign copies of his autobiography. The former Santos player won three World Cups with the Brazil national team, a feat no other footballer has achieved. At the time of his death on December 29, he was being treated at the Albert Einstein Israelite Hospital in São Paulo since November 29. He had been battling colon cancer since September 2021.