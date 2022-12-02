FIFA World Cup 2022: Four stars of the England football squad who went to school in Yorkshire
Let’s take a look at which of Gareth Southgate’s men went to school in Yorkshire
England are through to the last 16 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup after finishing at the top of Group B.
Gareth Southgate’s squad had an impressive opening game beating Iran 6-2, before a boring 0-0 draw against the US Men’s National Team.
However, The Three Lions beat Wales 3-0 in their final game meaning they are on to the knockout rounds.
Their first game of the round of 16, against Senegal, will take place on Sunday 4 December at 7pm UK time.
While we wait for the next trip to the pub to watch England, let’s take a look at which of Gareth Southgate’s men went to school in Yorkshire:
Harry Maguire
Harry Maguire is currently a centre-back for Premier League team Manchester United, after joining them from Leicester City in 2019.
However, the 29-year-old has Yorkshire roots. He was born in Sheffield and was raised in the nearby village of Mosborough.
He attended Immaculate Conception Catholic Primary School in Spinkhill and later moved to St Mary’s Roman Catholic High School in Chesterfield.
Maguire joined Sheffield United’s academy at just seven-years-old and trained with them until he was ready for the senior squad in 2011.
At just age 16, his senior career took off with Sheffield United and lasted three-years before going to fellow Yorkshire club Hull CIty in 2014.
His first call up for England was in 2012, when he was part of the U21 squad. He has since played the 2018 World Cup, the Euro 2020 as well as the 2022 World Cup.
Maguire married Fern Hawkins in June this year, at the Chateau de Varennes in South Burgundy, France.
The couple have two young daughters; Lillie Saint and Piper Rose. The elder was in Qatar supporting Maguire from the stands.
John Stones
John Stones is another Yorkshire-born centre back, who currently plays for Maguire’s rival team Manchester City.
The 28-year-old was born in Barnsley and grew up in the village of Thurlstone. He has since been known as "The Barnsley Beckenbauer".
Between the ages of 11 and 16, Stones attended Penistone Grammar School.
He began training with the Barsley youth academy in 2001, until he eventually signed for Barsley’s senior team in December 2011 at the age of 16.
He played for Barnsley until a huge move to Everton in 2013. He has now been with Manchester City since 2016, and has made 130 appearances for them.
He began playing national football in 2012, and has since been involved in both Euro 2016 and Euro 2020, and the 2018 and 2022 World Cup.
Stones has a daughter with his ex-girlfriend Millie Savage. The pair, who met when they were 12, split up in 2018 when she was just 18-months-old.
The centre back is now dating beautician Olivia Naylor, who has been in Qatar for the World Cup.
Kyle Walker
Like Maguire, Kyle Walker also hails from Sheffield and started his impressive career in their youth academy.
He grew up in the Sharrow area of the city, and attended Porter Croft Infant & Junior School, followed by High Storrs School.
From 1997 to 2008, he trained with Sheffield United’s youth academy before being picked for their senior team at age 18.
He spent one year in the senior team, before moving on. Whilst playing for Tottenham Hotspur in 2009, he did a one-season loan back at Bramall Lane.
The 32-year-old has now been Manchester City’s right back since 2017.
Walker has been playing nationally for England since he joined the U19 squad in 2009. He later played in the 2018 World Cup.
Earlier this year, Walker married his longtime girlfriend Annie Kilner. The pair met in Sheffield when he was just 17-years-old.
The right back has three children with his wife; Riaan, Reign and Roman.
However, Phillips has cheated on Annie in the past, and in 2020, he had a son with Instagram influencer Lauryn Goodman.
Kalvin Phillips
Kalvin Phillips signed for Manchester City earlier this year, joining fellow Yorkshiremen Walker and Stones.
However, prior to this, Phillips had played for Leeds United since his senior career began in 2014.
The midfielder was born in Leeds and attended Farnley Academy throughout his high school years.
He trained with a local football club in Wortley between 2003 and 2010, before joining the youth academy in Elland Road at 14-years-old.
He progressed through the club and in summer 2014, he signed for the Leeds United senior team. He made 214 appearances and scored 13 goals during his time with the Whites.
Phillips was first selected to play for England two years ago, when he was called up by Gareth Southgate to play in the UEFA Nations League. He made his first national appearance on 8 September 2020, against Denmark.
The 27-year-old is dating his childhood sweetheart, Ashleigh Behan. He has been with the brunette beauty since early 2011, when he began playing for the youth academy.
He was spotted kissing Ashleigh in the stands of Qatar’s Ahmad bin Ali Stadium last week when The Three Lions beat Wales 3-0.