Gabby Logan addresses the controversies surrounding the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar

Gabby Logan has revealed how she feels as a correspondent of the upcoming Qatar World Cup 2022, which has stirred up its fair share of controversies since it was announced as host.

The sports presenter, 49, from Leeds, was recently announced as one of many presenters who are set to take on the BBC coverage of the Men’s 2022 FIFA World Cup.

She will be joining a host of BBC favourites for the Winter event in Qatar - including Alex Scott, Alan Shearer, Rio Ferdinand, Gary Linekar and Jermaine Jenas.

Gabby opened up about her thoughts regarding the fast approaching tournament, for her BBC Sports Column . Logan has been reporting as a sports journalist at World Cup events for nearly 25 years, but she admits the build up to Qatar 2022 has been “the most unusual I’ve ever experienced.”

Gabby Logan opens up about how she feels as a correspondent of the Qatar World Cup. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

As a regular sports broadcaster, she reflected on how tournaments usually make her feel, and how the “festival of football” makes the whole build-up and experience that much more exciting.

However, she admits, “That’s not the case this time. World Cup controversies take some excitement away.”

The former Rhythmic Gymnast explained how no one has any influence on where the World Cup is held, as there were also concerns surrounding 2018’s host Russia. She spoke of the reassuring words of her colleague, Gary Lineker, who said, “the BBC will be in Qatar reporting, not supporting the regime there and elements of what they stand for.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The host of the tournament will always be put on the world stage, and with that should come a level of responsibility. However, the build-up to Qatar 2022, has only shon a light on the country’s restrictive views and rules on same-sex relationships, women’s rights and the treatment of migrant workers.

Gabby, like any journalist, hopes to “draw people’s attention to what is happening and what needs to change, in parts of the world they might not ordinarily think about.”

“The most important thing that can happen while this World Cup is taking place is that people have the right to express their opinion,” she said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Logan believes that players should have the right to speak out if they wish to, or just focus on football - both should be respected.

The 49-year-old went on to explain that she has been in contact with other women that will be reporting at the World Cup, from other stations and even other countries to seek advice.

The 2022 World Cup in Qatar gets under way this week (Photo credit should read PHILIPPE DESMAZES/AFP via Getty Images)

She said she learned that, “When you go to an Arabic country there are certain dress codes to think about for men too, and the alcohol laws there will affect everyone.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the moment, it’s still ‘the unknown’, so as Gabby explains the first few days will reveal what “the experience will be like in Qatar, and also what the crowds will be like.”

Who is making an appearance at the Qatar World Cup 2022?

The opening ceremony of FIFA World Cup 2022 will take place on Sunday, 20 November, before the tournament kick-off with Qatar vs Ecuador.

With just days before the event, there are so far only two confirmed acts for the opening ceremony, and a host of unconfirmed or possible rumours. BTS star, JungKook and UK’s Robbie Williams, are reportedly the only acts confirmed to perform at Al Bayt stadium, on Sunday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pop/Rap act Black Eyed Peas and Colombian singer J Balvin, are set to perform at events in Qatar during the tournament, but not at the Opening Ceremony.

Singer Dua Lipa, 27, was circulated on a list of potential artists performing, however the New Rules singer has now officially denied all reports.

A man takes a picture of a FIFA World Cup trophy replica in front of the Al-Bayt Stadium in al-Khor on November 10, 2022, ahead of the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup football tournament. (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP) (Photo by KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images)

Lipa took to Instagram, to set the record straight, she wrote: “There is currently a lot of speculation that I will be performing at the opening ceremony of the World Cup in Qatar. I will not be performing and nor have I ever been involved in any negotiation to perform.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I look forward to visiting Qatar when it has fulfilled all the human rights pledges it made when it won the right to host the World Cup," she added.

Sir Rod Stewart, 77, recently revealed that he turned down the opportunity to perform at the Qatar 2022 opening ceremony. He told the Sunday Times : "I was actually offered a lot of money, over $1m, to play there. I turned it down. It’s not right to go."