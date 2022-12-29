Helen Skelton decided to mark her daughter’s first birthday by throwing a special party with family and friends in attendance.

The Countryfile presenter, 39, from Cumbria, shared images from the party with her Instagram followers this week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

One image shows Helen holding her daughter in her arms with the sweet caption: “One year of you. Here’s to the houses that are never quiet or tidy. #firstbirthday #grateful”

A second picture shows daughter Elsie smiling after tucking into some cake.

Helen threw a special birthday party for daughter Elsie. (Picture: Instagram/@helenskelton)

Helen also snapped the kids in their party costumes, captioning it: "A wolf in a tantrum. Spidergirl needing balloons and lost cricket gloves. All the chaos, All the love, baby girl."

Advertisement Hide Ad

She even joked that the party food was up to the usual standard as she shared a picture of a burnt pizza.

Helen’s friends also took the opportunity to pay tribute to the tot on her first birthday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sharing a black and white pic of Elsie, Stevie Atkins, wife of rugby player Ryan Atkins, wrote: "Happy first birthday to you, Elsie.

"You are the most adorable little girl who stole our hearts the second we laid eyes on you. We hope your day is fun and everything you deserve it to be.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"All our love, hugs and kisses from Stevie, Ryan, Nala and Jada xxx."

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: "Happy birthing day to you too super mummy @helenskelton. Love you more than words can say. Have a glass of champagne for me too today, mwah x."

The former Blue Peter presenter shares one-year-old Elsie, Louis, five and Ernie, seven, with ex-husband Richie Myler.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Helen made headlines in April when she announced her separation from Leeds Rhinos player Richie Myler, 32.

Elsie can be seen smiling after tucking into some cake. (Picture: Instagram/@helenskelton)

Advertisement Hide Ad

She confirmed that the rugby star had left the family home and revealed she was "very sad" about the end of her eight-year marriage.

However, Helen, who has been going through a tough time, signed up for Strictly Come Dancing to bounce back from the split.

Advertisement Hide Ad

She finished as a runner-up in the 20th series of the ballroom dancing show alongside professional dancer Gorka Marquez.