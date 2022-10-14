Millions of people across the UK have now received at least one dose of the Covid vaccine.

The rollout, which began with the Oxford-AstraZeneca and Pfizer-BioNTech jabs, is the biggest in the history of the NHS.

People - and particularly those who are deemed at ‘high risk’ - are beginning to be offered their third and fourth vaccines as winter edges nearer.

The government has released advice detailing what people should do if they feel unwell before they receive their jab (Shutterstock)

As more people become eligible to be given a vaccine, many are asking what they can expect from their appointment.

A common query is whether you can receive the jab if you are already unwell.

So, can you get the coronavirus vaccine if you have a cold or mild illness?

Here is everything you need to know.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Can I get the Covid vaccine if I’m not well?

The NHS has released guidance for people who are feeling unwell but are due to receive their Covid vaccine.

It says you should still attend your appointment even if you have a mild illness, which could include a cold.

However, if you become very unwell you should stay at home and book another appointment for after you have recovered.

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you have Covid symptoms, are self-isolating or waiting for your coronavirus test result you should also not attend your appointment.

You are able to easily cancel and rearrange your vaccine booking through the NHS website.

The NHS Inform guidance states: “If you're unwell on the day of your appointment, you should still go for your vaccination if it's a minor illness without fever.

“If you feel very unwell your vaccine may be postponed until you have fully recovered.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Do not attend your vaccine appointment if you feel unwell with symptoms of coronavirus. Self-isolate and book a test instead.”

If you have further questions about your upcoming appointment if you are feeling unwell, contact your GP who will be able to assist you.

Should you still get the vaccine if you’ve had Covid?

If you have tested positive for coronavirus before, you may have built up some immunity to the virus.

Advertisement Hide Ad

You’ll most likely have antibodies - proteins that circulate in the blood and recognise foreign substances like viruses - T cells and B cells.

People who have recovered from the virus have been found to have all of these components.

While scientists still don’t know for certain how long immunity from coronavirus lasts, recent studies have provided some answers.

One led by Public Health England showed that most people who have had the virus are protected from catching it again for at least five months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, it is likely that this natural immunity won’t last as long as the immunity given to you by a vaccine, and you can still be reinfected and pass on the virus to others even if you have no symptoms.

For these reasons, you should still take up the jab even if you have been infected with Covid before.

The NHS Inform guidance states: “Even if you’ve already had coronavirus, you could still get it again.

“The vaccine will reduce your risk of another infection and the seriousness of your symptoms if you do get it again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If you've recently tested positive for coronavirus – even if you have no symptoms – you should wait until 4 weeks after the date you were tested before getting the vaccine.

“The vaccine is your best protection against coronavirus.”

Can you catch Covid after having the vaccine?

Each Covid vaccine has been shown to reduce the risk of you suffering from the virus.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It takes your body a week or two to build up some protection from a first dose.

But, like all medicines, no vaccine is completely effective.

It is possible that you may still get coronavirus despite being inoculated, but the illness should be less severe.