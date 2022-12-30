The US Men’s National Team captain was suspended for the 3-1 defeat by Pep Guardiola’s side, having picked up two yellow cards in Leeds’ final Premier League encounter before the World Cup break versus Tottenham Hotspur.

Adams joined anchor Rebecca Lowe, as well as former Premier League players Robbie Earle, Tim Howard and Robbie Mustoe pitchside before kick-off where he provided insight into the United States’ run to the Round of 16 at the World Cup in Qatar. The 23-year-old also offered his thoughts on working with Jesse Marsch, his adaptation period at Leeds and the support at Elland Road.

"One thing we know especially playing at Elland Road is when we go out, whatever team it is, it doesn't matter who it is, we don't hold back, and with the fans behind you, you feel like you can run for 120 minutes every single game,” Adams said.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 28: Tyler Adams of United States and Leeds United is given make-up whilst broadcasting for NBC ahead of the Premier League match between Leeds United and Manchester City at Elland Road on December 28, 2022 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

"I think it took more time than we probably expected, than the coaching staff expected to get everyone on the same page with the identity that we want to play and how we want to play. But now as everyone's bought into it, you can see that we're trending in the right direction.

"The history [of the club] speaks for itself, but getting off the plane and finally being able to play my first game at Elland Road, gave me chills it gave me goosebumps. You know, I've played Champions League games with Leipzig before, but coming here in front of these fans, it's something special and something I haven't played in front of before,” he added.

Adams also let slip that the United States could be set to compete at the 2024 edition of Copa America, which is usually reserved for teams in South America. This would pit USMNT – including Adams and teammate Brenden Aaronson – against the likes of world champions Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay, Colombia and other well-established international sides belonging to CONMEBOL [South American football federation].