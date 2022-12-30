Leeds United family pays respects to Pele after Brazil legend's death

Pele, arguably the greatest footballer of all time, has died at the age of 82 in his native Brazil. The footballing world mourns the loss of a legend - including at Leeds United.

Pele had been battling colon cancer since September 2021. He died on December 29 at the Albert Einstein Israelite Hospital in São Paulo, where he had been since November. The official cause of death was attributed to local organ failure, in a statement from the hospital.

While Pele never played against Leeds, he did pay a visit to the club back in 2006. He was even pictured donning a Leeds United scarf!

Pele played in Yorkshire twice during his active career. Both games were against Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough, while he was playing for Santos.

Leeds United players pay tribute to Pele

Leeds United’s captain, Liam Cooper, left a short tribute to the icon on Twitter. He simply wrote: “Rest in Peace Pele”.

Tyler Adams also tweeted his respects to Pele. His post read: “An icon. An inspiration. A legend. RIP Pele.”

Raphinha, former Leeds winger, made a post on Instagram in tribute to Pele. He wrote (translated from Portuguese): “Everyone's ever dreamed of being Pelé. Football is mourning the departure of the greatest of all and we regret your loss. Immortal Rest in peace King.”