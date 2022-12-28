Gabby Logan has promoted a campaign to get more people active while also raising funds in the name of the late Rugby star Doddie Weir.

The BBC presenter, 49, from Leeds, took to Instagram to post a video calling for her followers to consider Doddie Aid when “goal-setting and trying to get into shape” in the New Year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

She went on to explain how the “remarkable man” and former rugby star, Doddie Weir set up the Doddie Aid foundation just over five years ago, to raise money and awareness of Motor Neurone Disease.

Referencing the passing of her friend, Gabby said: “Now. sadly Doddie passed in November, but his name and his ambitions, and goals for the foundation live on and so does Doddie Aid.”

Motor Neurone Disease is a degenerative condition which affects the nerves in the brain and spinal cord, and gradually gets worse over time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The mass participation event starts on 1 January for six weeks, and requires those interested to download the Doddie Aid app and register as part of one of six districts .

The districts are, The South, North & Mids, Edinburgh, Barbarians, Glasgow and Wales.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The winning district will be the one which covers the furthest distance over the duration of the event.

The 2022 World Cup presenter revealed that she is now “Team Wales” as she jokingly admitted “the Barbarians kicked me out.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “I’m obviously half-Welsh, you might be quarter Welsh, it doesn’t matter - sign up for team wales.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Addressing her 171,000 Instagram followers, the presenter encouraged them to join the campaign, by saying: “We need you to move in January - walk, run, swim, cycle - register your miles and get moving.”

Kenny Logan, Doddie Weir of the 'My Name'5 Doddie Foundation' and Gabby Logan attend the Sunrise Charity Day on September 11, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images for BGC Partners)

Advertisement Hide Ad

In an attempt to entice her audience, she referred to January as a cruel month because after Christmas, the weather is grey and “it’s generally not particularly exciting.” Gabby said that the event will make January exciting again.

To end the Instagram video Gabby provided details of where to go to sign up and revealed that she will be making regular updates on the progress of the event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ll be on here regularly, telling you how it’s going and encouraging you to get those miles in,” she said.

Fans and friends took to comments, with Strictly’s Helen Skelton commenting with two raised hands to show her support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

One follower wrote: “I’ve signed up for @doddieaid_glasgow which will be tough as I’ll be doing this with arthritis in my hips and knees.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whilst another determined follower, wrote: “What about my mobility scooter will that count?”

Earlier this month, Gabby was presenting in Qatar for the BBC coverage of the Men’s 2022 FIFA World Cup, alongside Alex Scott, and Micah Richards. During her time there, she gave her followers a sneak peek behind the scenes of the tournament.

Advertisement Hide Ad