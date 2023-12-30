The 13 major Leeds transport projects due in 2024 that will change how we travel

2023 has been a year of change in Leeds and the new year is set to bring about a host of changes that will revolutionise city travel for decades to come.
Among a host of transport changes in Leeds, 2023 saw the completion of the pedestrianisation of City Square, while Leeds Bradford Airport unveiled its new and improved Check-in Hall A.
Here are the 13 biggest transport projects coming to Leeds in 2024...
2. Leeds Bradford Airport terminal expansion
In 2024, work is due get underway on a £100m revamp of Leeds Bradford Airport. The multi-million pound regeneration will see a 9,500 sq. mt., three storey extension to the existing terminal, alongside a significant refurbishment of the current terminal building. Photo: CGI Stock Image
3. New Morley rail station
The new platform at Morley station opened in summer 2023, allowing for longer trains to service the station. Work will continue on-site into 2024 to complete work on the new footbridge and lifts connecting the two platforms. Photo: National World
4. Leeds city station upgrade
While not due to be fully completed until 2025, the £46.1 million Leeds station redesign work is well underway. This aims to significantly improve the station’s main entrance and surrounding area. Photo: CGI Stock Image
5. Apperley Road flood prevention works
Road closures are currently in place on Apperley Road, between Apperley Lane Bridge and Harrogate Road Bridge. Due to reopen in February 2024, the route has been shut for six months to allow for flood prevention works near the George and Dragon pub. Photo: James Hardisty
6. Car parking charges increase
Prices for parking at most council-run car parks and on-street parking areas in Leeds are set to rise in 2024. The majority of tariffs will increase by 20p from January 8 after Leeds City Council carried out a review of current fees. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe