Kent Road Pudsey: Three months traffic disruption expected as part of work on new £13m Leeds sixth form
Contractors Caddick Construction have begun a series of works to create the entrance to the new Pudsey Sixth Form College.
Due to open in September 2025, construction of the new £13 million and 600 pupil college, officially got underway in May last year.
Running from February 24 until May 14, between 8am and 6pm each day, three-way traffic lights will be installed to keep traffic moving along Kent Road in Pudsey as work takes place.
A spokesperson for Caddick Construction said: “As registered partners of the Considerate Constructors Scheme, we always make every effort to minimise the disruption caused by our work.
“As construction progresses on site of the new Pudsey Sixth Form College, we are required to undertake necessary works to create the new entrance ahead of our planned completion for the new academic year this September. As such, we will be putting in place temporary traffic management on Kent Road.
“We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause and thank our neighbours for their patience.”
The new two-storey building will contain 25 classrooms and eventually expand to cover 26 different subjects - including A Level, GCSE and vocational courses.
Construction of the project - led by Leeds Sixth Form College, Crawshaw Academy, Co-op Academy Priesthorpe and Leeds West Academy - is designed to meet a projected rise in the number of 16-18 year olds across Leeds over the next decade.
If you’d like to receive more stories like this and the latest news from the Yorkshire Evening Post, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter.
The following works are set to be undertaken during the upcoming period of traffic disruption.
- Installation 3-way traffic lights and footpath closures.
- Excavate for installation of new drainage.
- Removal of current road surface and kerbs, ground preparation, installation of new kerbs and resurfacing of the new entrance area.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.