Three months disruption is expected as part of work to build a new sixth form college in Leeds.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Contractors Caddick Construction have begun a series of works to create the entrance to the new Pudsey Sixth Form College.

Due to open in September 2025, construction of the new £13 million and 600 pupil college, officially got underway in May last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Running from February 24 until May 14, between 8am and 6pm each day, three-way traffic lights will be installed to keep traffic moving along Kent Road in Pudsey as work takes place.

A series of works are underway to create the entrance to the new Pudsey Sixth Form College. | Submits

A spokesperson for Caddick Construction said: “As registered partners of the Considerate Constructors Scheme, we always make every effort to minimise the disruption caused by our work.

“As construction progresses on site of the new Pudsey Sixth Form College, we are required to undertake necessary works to create the new entrance ahead of our planned completion for the new academic year this September. As such, we will be putting in place temporary traffic management on Kent Road.

“We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause and thank our neighbours for their patience.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new two-storey building will contain 25 classrooms and eventually expand to cover 26 different subjects - including A Level, GCSE and vocational courses.

The following works are set to be undertaken during the upcoming period of traffic disruption.

Installation 3-way traffic lights and footpath closures.

Excavate for installation of new drainage.

Removal of current road surface and kerbs, ground preparation, installation of new kerbs and resurfacing of the new entrance area.