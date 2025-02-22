The top-performing sixth forms and colleges in Leeds have been scored by their A-level results.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New data from the Department for Education, revealed the average grades earned by A-level students at English schools and sixth form colleges in the 2023-24 academic year.

Of the 24 institutions in Leeds where data was available, The Grammar School At Leeds had the best results, with an average score of 44.38 – equivalent to a B+ grade. This was higher than the average score across England of 35.55, which would earn a B-.

The next highest-performing sixth forms in Leeds have been revealed. | Stock/NW

The next highest-performing sixth forms in Leeds are:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Allerton High School, with a score of 41.58, worth a B.

Horsforth School, with a score of 40.21, worth a B.

Otley Prince Henry's Grammar School Specialist Language College, with a score of 36.72, worth a B-.

Woodkirk Academy, with a score of 36.23, worth a B-.

Nationally, the average A-level point score per entry was slightly higher than the year before (35.29), although the average grade has remained steady at a B-.

The gap between disadvantaged and non-disadvantaged students remained broadly unchanged, while female students continue to achieve higher average scores than their male counterparts, following the trend of the last five years.

Facilitating A-Levels are ones that are most commonly needed for entry to leading universities. They are: biology, chemistry, physics, mathematics, further mathematics, geography, history, English literature and classical or modern languages.