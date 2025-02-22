The top-performing Leeds sixth forms and colleges for A-Level results ranked - including Allerton High School
New data from the Department for Education, revealed the average grades earned by A-level students at English schools and sixth form colleges in the 2023-24 academic year.
Of the 24 institutions in Leeds where data was available, The Grammar School At Leeds had the best results, with an average score of 44.38 – equivalent to a B+ grade. This was higher than the average score across England of 35.55, which would earn a B-.
The next highest-performing sixth forms in Leeds are:
- Allerton High School, with a score of 41.58, worth a B.
- Horsforth School, with a score of 40.21, worth a B.
- Otley Prince Henry's Grammar School Specialist Language College, with a score of 36.72, worth a B-.
- Woodkirk Academy, with a score of 36.23, worth a B-.
Nationally, the average A-level point score per entry was slightly higher than the year before (35.29), although the average grade has remained steady at a B-.
If you’d like to receive more stories like this and the latest news from the Yorkshire Evening Post, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter.
The gap between disadvantaged and non-disadvantaged students remained broadly unchanged, while female students continue to achieve higher average scores than their male counterparts, following the trend of the last five years.
Facilitating A-Levels are ones that are most commonly needed for entry to leading universities. They are: biology, chemistry, physics, mathematics, further mathematics, geography, history, English literature and classical or modern languages.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.