Leeds highway chiefs have agreed to a package of improvements aimed at reducing outside a new college.

Work, building the new £13 million Pudsey Sixth Form College, is already underway on land next to Crawshaw Academy, off Kent Road.

Now developers have signed off on a Section 278 agreement for highway safety works to be designed and carried out by the developer, overseen by Leeds City Council.

Aimed at reducing the overall speed of traffic along Kent Road, a consultation will be held over the final road improvements once they are designed.

Developers have signed off on works aimed at reducing the overall speed of traffic along Kent Road. | Submits/Google

A council report said: “The highway works will reduce speeds on Kent Road, which will improve road safety.

“The proposed speed tables and road humps complement the recently installed zebra crossing and one committed zebra crossing. Both zebra crossings are being delivered through the pedestrian crossing review.

“The development incorporates Electric Vehicle Charging Points, cycle parking provision and sustainable travel options will be promoted through a Travel Plan.”

Construction of the new college, led by Leeds Sixth Form College, Crawshaw Academy, Co-op Academy Priesthorpe and Leeds West Academy, is designed to meet a projected rise in the number of 16-18 year olds across Leeds over the next decade.

The two-storey building will contain 25 classrooms and will eventually expand to cover 26 different subjects - including A Level, GCSE and vocational courses.

Traffic works related to the proposed development will be installed prior to the school opening in September 2025.

The full package of proposed highway works include:

A speed table junction at the school entrance

A full width speed table at an existing informal crossing

5No road humps

The footway on Kent Road to the north of the site access is to be increased in width to 3.0m

Alterations to existing footways to accommodate the proposed junction

All associated civils works, including (inter alia) reconstruction, tie-ins, resurfacing, lighting, signing, drainage and lining works etc

Any associated statutory undertakers’ works resulting from the works

Any works reasonably required following safety audits of the design and construction of the highway works