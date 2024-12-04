Leeds Academy working hard to 'maintain standards' set at previous Ofsted inspection

A Leeds Academy is working hard to “maintain the standards” set during previous Ofsted inspections.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The academy, part of the White Rose Academies Trust, continues to build successfully on its previous 2019 inspection, demonstrating effective action with no change to previous judgements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The education watchdog said: “This is a happy and inclusive school. The school’s values of care, commitment and community create an atmosphere of strong relationships in which pupils thrive.

Leeds West Academy, located on Intake Lane, Rodley, has been reaffirmed as a Good school by Ofsted. | Submits

“In lessons, pupils behave well and show respect to their teachers. Typically, pupils are motivated and interested. They are attentive and responsive and collaborate well to support each other’s learning.”

Ofsted commended the school’s “ambitious curriculum”, with recent changes driving improvements in pupil achievement across all subjects by “teachers skilled at delivering their subjects.”

The school’s new on-site alternative provision, Step Academy, was praised also for helping pupils “re-engage with their learning.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Focusing on areas of further improvement, inspectors added: “Some teachers do not ensure that pupils’ knowledge and understanding are secure before moving on to more complex concepts. As a result, some pupils develop gaps in their deeper knowledge of topics.

“The school’s attendance strategy is not securing sufficient improvement for too many pupils with SEND. This means that these pupils do not benefit from the good quality of education that their peers receive and do not achieve as well.”

Despite this, the school was praised for its “vibrant and inclusive approach” to supporting pupils with SEND, which “ensures that staff know each pupil well” and have the information and resources to meet their needs.

The school rules of ‘Be Ready, Be Respectful, Be Safe’ spread through the school. Pupils are “courteous to staff and to each other.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Principal, Mr. Dan Whieldon, said: “This report reflects the day-to-day life at Leeds West Academy and we are incredibly proud of this achievement for our community.

“Since the previous inspection we have met the challenges of the pandemic, added to our world class facilities with a significant expansion, appointed and developed teachers and leaders at all levels, and supported a cultural shift ensuring that every child and family is at the heart of our decisions, actions, and investments.

“We have built a successful school without sacrificing who we want to be culturally and without diluting ambition or professional excellence.”