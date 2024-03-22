Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Co-op Academy Priesthorpe, located on Priesthorpe Lane, Farsley, was rated Outstanding in ‘Personal development’ and Good in the other four categories - Quality of education, Behaviour and attitudes, Leadership and management, and Sixth-form provision.

It completes an impressive turnaround for the school which was rated Requires Improvement during an inspection in March 2020.

The education watchdog said: "Pupils at Co-op Priesthorpe Academy are proud to be part of an inclusive community. All pupils are members of small coaching groups where they can maturely consider current affairs and develop strong bonds of friendship.

Co-op Academy Priesthorpe was rated Outstanding in 'Personal development' and Good in the other four categories.

"Behaviour across the school is calm and orderly. Pupils know that bullying and derogatory language will be dealt with quickly but it is rare for such incidents to occur. Pupils treat each other with respect and feel safe."

The report commends the school for its "wide and ambitious" curriculum. Staff have a strong understanding of pupils’ needs and quickly identify pupils who need support.

Pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) are "effectively supported", while teachers receive clear information about the needs of all pupils.

The report added: "A particular strength of the school is the personal development offer. There are a huge range of clubs, trips and activities for pupils. These range from small clubs such as ‘computer coding’ to entry into national competitions and opportunities to experience high quality art installations.

"Leaders’ work to ensure that all pupils can take advantage of this contributes strongly to the sense of community and cohesion."

Inspectors praised the way leaders know exactly what to do to continue with strong attendance.

They also praised the school's pupil mentors program where they "mentor their peers to encourage them to come to school. This helps pupils to develop their leadership skills and adds to the sense of a supportive environment."

Joint Principals at Co-op Academy Priesthorpe, Martin Blacoe and Louise Pratt, said: "We are absolutely delighted that the inspection team recognised the work that goes on everyday to make sure we have an inclusive community where every student can thrive.

"Our achievements are based on a team effort, and we would like to take this opportunity to thank our students, staff, parents, governors, and wider community for their continued support, which makes a real difference."