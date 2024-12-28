All 18 openings and closures at Leeds' White Rose Shopping Centre in 2024

Home to over 120 stores, the White Rose Shopping Centre remains one of the most popular shopping destinations in Leeds.

Boasting an expansive food court, Leeds United store, Sainsbury’s and a Cineworld IMAX – in the last few years the has centre even opened its own Wetherspoons pub and M&S megastore.

Since 2020 26 stores have closed for good at the centre while a further 34 stores have opened their doors.

Here are the 18 shops and restaurants, which opened and closed, at the White Rose Shopping Centre this year in 2024...

The Bagel Factory - reopened The Bagel Factory reopened at the White Rose Shopping Centre in 2024 following refurbishment.

Footasylum - reopened Footasylum reopened at the White Rose Shopping Centre in 2024 following expansion.

Nationwide - closed Nationwide closed at the White Rose Shopping Centre in 2024.

Deichmann - opened Deichmann opened at the White Rose Shopping Centre in 2024.

CUPP Bubble Tea - opened CUPP Bubble Tea opened at the White Rose Shopping Centre in 2024.