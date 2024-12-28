All 18 openings and closures at Leeds' White Rose Shopping Centre in 2024

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant

Reporter

Published 28th Dec 2024, 04:45 GMT

It’s been a busy year at the White Rose Shopping Centre in Leeds.

Home to over 120 stores, the White Rose Shopping Centre remains one of the most popular shopping destinations in Leeds.

Boasting an expansive food court, Leeds United store, Sainsbury’s and a Cineworld IMAX – in the last few years the has centre even opened its own Wetherspoons pub and M&S megastore.

Since 2020 26 stores have closed for good at the centre while a further 34 stores have opened their doors.

Here are the 18 shops and restaurants, which opened and closed, at the White Rose Shopping Centre this year in 2024...

The Bagel Factory reopened at the White Rose Shopping Centre in 2024 following refurbishment.

1. The Bagel Factory - reopened

The Bagel Factory reopened at the White Rose Shopping Centre in 2024 following refurbishment. | Simon Hulme

Photo Sales
Footasylum reopened at the White Rose Shopping Centre in 2024 following expansion.

2. Footasylum - reopened

Footasylum reopened at the White Rose Shopping Centre in 2024 following expansion. | Umpf

Photo Sales
Nationwide closed at the White Rose Shopping Centre in 2024.

3. Nationwide - closed

Nationwide closed at the White Rose Shopping Centre in 2024. | AFP via Getty Images

Photo Sales
Deichmann opened at the White Rose Shopping Centre in 2024.

4. Deichmann - opened

Deichmann opened at the White Rose Shopping Centre in 2024. | Umpf

Photo Sales
CUPP Bubble Tea opened at the White Rose Shopping Centre in 2024.

5. CUPP Bubble Tea - opened

CUPP Bubble Tea opened at the White Rose Shopping Centre in 2024. | CUPP Bubble Tea - White Rose/Google

Photo Sales
H&M reopened at the White Rose Shopping Centre in 2024 following refurbishment.

6. H&M - reopened

H&M reopened at the White Rose Shopping Centre in 2024 following refurbishment. | Umpf

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:LeedsWhite Rose Shopping Centre
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice