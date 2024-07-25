Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A series of drop-in events will be held across Bradford and Leeds, as part plans to create a mass transit system.

The events, taking place between July and September, will allow people to learn more about proposed routes for phase one of the network, which would link areas in Leeds and Bradford.

Detailed proposed routes for the first phase of a West Yorkshire mass transit system were confirmed as part of an event held in Leeds city centre last Monday (July 15).

More than 20 drop-in sessions will be held in community centres, libraries and other venues close to areas earmarked for proposed lines, and will be open for up to four hours.

Simon Warburton, Executive Director of Transport at the West Yorkshire Combined Authority, said: “This is a scheme that will change the way people get around the region for generations to come - for such an important decision, we need to hear as many people’s opinions as possible.

“We’ve had a brilliant response so far, with more than 1,000 people giving feedback on the scheme in the first week, and we now want people to pop in, ask our project team, and find out more about our plans.”

People are being invited to have their say on proposed route options as part of a public consultation, running until September 30.

The statutory preferred route consultation will be held in 2025, and the Mayor has previously promised to have spades in the ground on the project by 2028.

The full list of drop-in events will be as follows.

List of events

South Leeds

Beeston Village Community Centre | Beeston Park Place, Beeston, Leeds, LS11 8DQ | Friday, July 26 | 2pm-5pm

Hunslet Library | Waterloo Road, Hunslet, Leeds, LS10 2NS | Wednesday August, 7 | 4pm-7pm

St Matthew's Community Centre, Holbeck | St Matthew's Street, Holbeck, Leeds, LS11 9NR | Thursday, August 29 | 8am-11am

Hamara Centre, Beeston Hill | Tempest Road, Leeds, LS11 6RD | Wednesday, September 4 | 3pm-6pm

Hamara Centre, Beeston Hill | Tempest Road, Leeds, LS11 6RD | Wednesday, September 4 | 3pm-6pm

Cottingley Community Centre | 115 Cottingley Approach, Leeds, LS11 0HJ | Monday, September 16 | 3pm-6pm

Leeds city centre

The Tetley | Hunslet Road, Leeds, LS10 1JQ | Thursday, August 1 | 4pm-7pm

Compton Road Library | The Compton Centre, Harehills Lane, Harehills, Leeds, LS9 7BG | Wednesday, August 14 | 3pm-6pm

Lovell Park Hub | Wintoun Street, Woodhouse, Leeds, LS7 1DA | Tuesday, September 3 | 11am-2pm

Leeds Central Library (Room 700) | Calverley Street, Leeds, LS1 3AB | Saturday, September 21 | 11am-3pm

West Leeds

St Thomas’ Church Community Hall | Stanningley Road, Pudsey, Leeds, LS28 6NG | Tuesday, July 30 | 4pm-7pm

St Thomas' Church Community Hall | Stanningley Road, Pudsey, Leeds, LS28 6NG | Tuesday, July 30 | 4pm-7pm

St John's Church Community Hall | Dixon Lane Road, Leeds, LS12 4RU | Saturday, August 3 | 3pm-6pm

Sunnybank Mills (The Boardroom) | Farsley Town Street, Pudsey, Leeds, LS28 5LF | Saturday, August 17 | 12pm-4pm

Armley Tennis Club | 58 The Pavilion, Stanningley Road, Leeds, LS12 2QS | Saturday August, 24 | 12pm-4pm

Pudsey Leisure Centre | Market Place, Pudsey, Leeds, LS28 7BE | Saturday, September 7 | 9am-1pm

Armley Library | 2 Stocks Hill, Armley, Leeds, LS12 1UQ | Wednesday, September 11 | 3pm-7pm

Bramley Community Centre | Waterloo Lane, Bramley, Leeds, LS13 2JB | Wednesday, September 18 | 3pm-7pm

Bradford