Leeds trams: Full list of consultation drop-in events to see mass transit plans take shape
The events, taking place between July and September, will allow people to learn more about proposed routes for phase one of the network, which would link areas in Leeds and Bradford.
Detailed proposed routes for the first phase of a West Yorkshire mass transit system were confirmed as part of an event held in Leeds city centre last Monday (July 15).
More than 20 drop-in sessions will be held in community centres, libraries and other venues close to areas earmarked for proposed lines, and will be open for up to four hours.
Simon Warburton, Executive Director of Transport at the West Yorkshire Combined Authority, said: “This is a scheme that will change the way people get around the region for generations to come - for such an important decision, we need to hear as many people’s opinions as possible.
“We’ve had a brilliant response so far, with more than 1,000 people giving feedback on the scheme in the first week, and we now want people to pop in, ask our project team, and find out more about our plans.”
People are being invited to have their say on proposed route options as part of a public consultation, running until September 30.
The statutory preferred route consultation will be held in 2025, and the Mayor has previously promised to have spades in the ground on the project by 2028.
The full list of drop-in events will be as follows.
List of events
South Leeds
- Beeston Village Community Centre | Beeston Park Place, Beeston, Leeds, LS11 8DQ | Friday, July 26 | 2pm-5pm
- Hunslet Library | Waterloo Road, Hunslet, Leeds, LS10 2NS | Wednesday August, 7 | 4pm-7pm
- St Matthew's Community Centre, Holbeck | St Matthew's Street, Holbeck, Leeds, LS11 9NR | Thursday, August 29 | 8am-11am
- Hamara Centre, Beeston Hill | Tempest Road, Leeds, LS11 6RD | Wednesday, September 4 | 3pm-6pm
- Cottingley Community Centre | 115 Cottingley Approach, Leeds, LS11 0HJ | Monday, September 16 | 3pm-6pm
Leeds city centre
- The Tetley | Hunslet Road, Leeds, LS10 1JQ | Thursday, August 1 | 4pm-7pm
- Compton Road Library | The Compton Centre, Harehills Lane, Harehills, Leeds, LS9 7BG | Wednesday, August 14 | 3pm-6pm
- Lovell Park Hub | Wintoun Street, Woodhouse, Leeds, LS7 1DA | Tuesday, September 3 | 11am-2pm
- Leeds Central Library (Room 700) | Calverley Street, Leeds, LS1 3AB | Saturday, September 21 | 11am-3pm
West Leeds
- St Thomas’ Church Community Hall | Stanningley Road, Pudsey, Leeds, LS28 6NG | Tuesday, July 30 | 4pm-7pm
- St John’s Church Community Hall | Dixon Lane Road, Leeds, LS12 4RU | Saturday, August 3 | 3pm-6pm
- Sunnybank Mills (The Boardroom) | Farsley Town Street, Pudsey, Leeds, LS28 5LF | Saturday, August 17 | 12pm-4pm
- Armley Tennis Club | 58 The Pavilion, Stanningley Road, Leeds, LS12 2QS | Saturday August, 24 | 12pm-4pm
- Pudsey Leisure Centre | Market Place, Pudsey, Leeds, LS28 7BE | Saturday, September 7 | 9am-1pm
- Armley Library | 2 Stocks Hill, Armley, Leeds, LS12 1UQ | Wednesday, September 11 | 3pm-7pm
- Bramley Community Centre | Waterloo Lane, Bramley, Leeds, LS13 2JB | Wednesday, September 18 | 3pm-7pm
Bradford
- Bradford City Library | Centenary Square, 9 Aldermanbury, Bradford, BD1 1SD | Saturday, July 27 | 12pm-4pm
- Sutton Community Centre | 51 Kyffin Place, Bradford, BD4 8NB | Wednesday, July 31 | 8am-11am
- Bowling Lodge Café | Bowling Park Lodge, Bowling Hall Road, Bradford, BD4 7TL | Sunday August, 11 | 12pm-3pm
- Laisterdyke Community Centre | Manse Street, Bradford, BD3 8RP | Monday, August 12 | 12pm-4pm
- The Thornbury Centre | 79 Leeds Old Road, Bradford, BD3 8JX | Thursday, September 12 | 3pm-7pm
- Guru Gobind Singh Gurdwara Hall | Gobind Marg, Leeds Road, Bradford, BD3 9JN | Thursday, September 19 | 4pm-7pm
