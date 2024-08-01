Detailed proposed routes for the first phase of a West Yorkshire mass transit system were confirmed as part of an event held in Leeds city centre on Monday, July 15.
Phase one of the mass transit network aims to connect St James’ Hospital with the White Rose Shopping Centre in south Leeds, while another line will run between Bradford and Leeds.
People are being invited to have their say on proposed route options as part of a public consultation, running until September 30.
The following proposed locations are purely illustrative at this stage and will be subject to the results of the consultation.
Here are the 14 key locations a proposed Leeds tram line could stop at...
