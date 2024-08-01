14 key locations a Leeds tram line could stop at according to latest proposals

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 1st Aug 2024, 11:30 BST

Key locations across Leeds where a proposed tram system could stop have been confirmed.

Detailed proposed routes for the first phase of a West Yorkshire mass transit system were confirmed as part of an event held in Leeds city centre on Monday, July 15.

Phase one of the mass transit network aims to connect St James’ Hospital with the White Rose Shopping Centre in south Leeds, while another line will run between Bradford and Leeds.

People are being invited to have their say on proposed route options as part of a public consultation, running until September 30.

If you’d like to receive more stories like this and the latest news from the Yorkshire Evening Post, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter.

The following proposed locations are purely illustrative at this stage and will be subject to the results of the consultation.

Here are the 14 key locations a proposed Leeds tram line could stop at...

Routes on the first phase of the proposed Leeds tram network include St James's University Hospital.

1. St James's University Hospital

Routes on the first phase of the proposed Leeds tram network include St James's University Hospital. | James Hardisty

Photo Sales
Routes on the first phase of the proposed Leeds tram network include First Direct Arena.

2. First Direct Arena

Routes on the first phase of the proposed Leeds tram network include First Direct Arena. | James Hardisty

Photo Sales
Routes on the first phase of the proposed Leeds tram network include Leeds Beckett University.

3. Leeds Beckett University

Routes on the first phase of the proposed Leeds tram network include Leeds Beckett University. | Submit

Photo Sales
Routes on the first phase of the proposed Leeds tram network include University of Leeds.

4. University of Leeds

Routes on the first phase of the proposed Leeds tram network include University of Leeds. | Jonathan Gawthorpe

Photo Sales
Routes on the first phase of the proposed Leeds tram network include Leeds General Infirmary.

5. Leeds General Infirmary

Routes on the first phase of the proposed Leeds tram network include Leeds General Infirmary. | James Hardisty

Photo Sales
Routes on the first phase of the proposed Leeds tram network include Millennium Square.

6. Millennium Square

Routes on the first phase of the proposed Leeds tram network include Millennium Square. | Mark Bickerdike

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:LeedsWest YorkshireTramTracy BrabinSt James' HospitalWhite Rose Shopping CentreElland Road

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.