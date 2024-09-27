Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

West Yorkshire residents are being given a final chance to have a say on tram proposals.

The mass transit consultation, launched by Mayor of West Yorkshire Tracy Brabin in the summer, comes to an end on Monday.

Thousands of the region’s residents have already had their say on the plans, which attracted public support from the likes of Leeds Teaching Hospitals Trust and Leeds and Bradford councils.

Phase one of the Mass Transit network aims to connect St James’s Hospital with south Leeds, with another line running between Bradford city centre and Leeds city centre.

Mayor Brabin said: “We've had a fantastic response to the consultation so far, but now is your last chance to tell us what you think of our route options.

“It isn’t just about getting from A to B – Mass Transit is a crucial part of our growth mission in West Yorkshire and will help attract investment into the region and boost our economy.

“We want to create a better-connected West Yorkshire, with a Mass Transit system that is affordable, easy to use, and safe and secure for all.”

Leeds and Bradford have been chosen as the hubs from which the West Yorkshire mass transit network can grow, as they are the region’s most concentrated centres of population, business, leisure and retail.

Two of the four route options linking St James’s Hospital with Leeds city centre run close to many of the city’s higher education institutions.

All potential phase one options for the Leeds Line will also run to the White Rose Centre, with other places the proposed route options could connect including Leeds General Infirmary, The South Bank, Holbeck and Beeston.

The Bradford Line will connect people between Bradford city centre and Leeds city centre with the proposed route options aiming to connect areas like Thornbury, Laisterdyke, Pudsey, Armley and Wortley.

The results of the consultation, alongside further environmental and design refinement work, will help the West Yorkshire Combined Authority make a decision on an emerging preferred route for the Leeds and Bradford lines in the coming months. More detailed plans will then be developed and consulted on in late 2025.

Phase One of the mass transit route consultation ends at 11.59pm on Monday, September 30.