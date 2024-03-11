15 places where proposed Leeds tram link could stop at according to latest designs

A new route map has offered a glimpse at what a tram system in Leeds could look like.

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 11th Mar 2024, 16:30 GMT

Plans for the first phase of the highly publicised West Yorkshire mass transit system were unveiled last week and the proposed network would include two lines serving Leeds and Bradford.

Early sketches for the Leeds line show links from St James’ Hospital, through Leeds city centre and on to Elland Road and the White Rose Shopping Centre.

While the proposed Bradford line would run from Leeds city centre to Bradford city centre – also linking Bradford Forster Square station with the new Bradford train station.

West Yorkshire Combined Authority says it will work to ensure that any future phases of a mass transit network reach Wakefield, Kirklees and Calderdale.

The following proposed locations are purely illustrative at this stage and will be subject to a full public consultation but here are 15 locations a completed Leeds tram system could stop at...

Routes on the first phase of the proposed tram network include the White Rose Shopping Centre.

1. White Rose Shopping Centre, Leeds

Routes on the first phase of the proposed tram network include the White Rose Shopping Centre. Photo: James Hardisty

Routes on the first phase of the proposed tram network include Leeds United's Elland Road stadium

2. Leeds United's Elland Road Stadium

Routes on the first phase of the proposed tram network include Leeds United's Elland Road stadium Photo: Steve Riding

Routes on the first phase of the proposed tram network include St James's University Hospital.

3. St James's University Hospital, Leeds

Routes on the first phase of the proposed tram network include St James's University Hospital. Photo: James Hardisty

Routes on the first phase of the proposed tram network include Leeds city centre.

4. Leeds city centre

Routes on the first phase of the proposed tram network include Leeds city centre. Photo: Simon Dewhurst

Routes on the first phase of the proposed tram network include Bradford Forster Square railway station.

5. Bradford Forster Square railway station

Routes on the first phase of the proposed tram network include Bradford Forster Square railway station. Photo: James Hardisty

Routes on the first phase of the proposed tram network include linking Bradford city centre to the new Bradford train station.

6. Bradford city centre

Routes on the first phase of the proposed tram network include linking Bradford city centre to the new Bradford train station. Photo: Submitted

