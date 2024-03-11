15 places where proposed Leeds tram link could stop at according to latest designs

Plans for the first phase of the highly publicised West Yorkshire mass transit system were unveiled last week and the proposed network would include two lines serving Leeds and Bradford.
Early sketches for the Leeds line show links from St James’ Hospital, through Leeds city centre and on to Elland Road and the White Rose Shopping Centre.
While the proposed Bradford line would run from Leeds city centre to Bradford city centre – also linking Bradford Forster Square station with the new Bradford train station.
West Yorkshire Combined Authority says it will work to ensure that any future phases of a mass transit network reach Wakefield, Kirklees and Calderdale.
The following proposed locations are purely illustrative at this stage and will be subject to a full public consultation but here are 15 locations a completed Leeds tram system could stop at...