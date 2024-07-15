Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The first proposed route options of a West Yorkshire mass transit system are set to be announced today.

Businesses, politicians and other stakeholders will gather in Leeds city centre this morning (Monday, July 15) to hear more about Mayor Tracy Brabin’s ambitious plans to revolutionise transport in West Yorkshire.

Mayor Brabin visited Downing Street last week for a meeting with Prime Minister Keir Starmer to discuss the government's growth mission and how Metro Mayors will help deliver it.

WYCA

Chancellor Rachel Reeves subsequently visited the West Yorkshire Combined Authority offices on Thursday for a discussion about growth and how devolution was key to boosting the economy.

Mayor of West Yorkshire Tracy Brabin said: "I’m committed to growing our economy and putting more money into people’s pockets - but to do so we need a transport network that is fit for purpose.

“Pivotal to achieving that is a modern, Mass Transit system interconnected with a West Yorkshire bus network under local control.

“I’ve promised to have spades in the ground by 2028 on Mass Transit, but we need to understand the views of the people who will use it to help inform the route it will take.”

Earlier this year the Mayor set out high level plans for the first phase of a West Yorkshire Mass Transit network.

Today marks the start of a public consultation in which people will be asked for their views on a series of possible route options across the Leeds Line and the Bradford Line. The region's plans for Mass Transit will form a key part of Mayor Brabin's growth plan.

Feedback from the consultation will be considered as part of ongoing development work to determine a preferred route for the Bradford Line and the Leeds Line.

The statutory preferred route consultation will be held in 2025, and the Mayor has previously promised to have spades in the ground on the project by 2028.