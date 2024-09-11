Plans to create a new mass transit scheme for Leeds and West Yorkshire are being backed by council leaders ahead of a key meeting.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The West Yorkshire Combined Authority is currently consulting on the first phase of its mass transit scheme, which would see tram routes created between St James’ Hospital, the White Rose Shopping Centre, and between Leeds and Bradford.

A report to the Leeds City Council’s executive board, to be considered at its meeting next Wednesday (September 18), states that the council recognises the “strategic importance” of mass transit across Leeds and West Yorkshire in improving transport connections and accelerating economic growth and regeneration.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This includes the “unlocking of new housing growth opportunities across the city” and “bringing people within easier reach of jobs and opportunities.”

Leeds City Council is backing the first phase of West Yorkshire’s mass transit scheme. | WYCA/LCC

Coun Jonathan Pryor said: “We are extremely supportive of mass transit in Leeds and the wider West Yorkshire region. It will improve transport connections, bring people within easier reach of jobs and opportunities, boost our economic growth and regeneration ambitions, and have a positive impact on people’s overall quality of life.

“Improved connectivity with our neighbours in Bradford is incredibly important in boosting both cities’ economic potential and is something that we would like to see delivered as soon as possible.

“We recognise that the combined authority’s proposals are at an early stage, and as such we require greater clarity in some key areas, but overall we are keen to realise mass transit and its benefits for our city and the wider region as a whole.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report also states that mass transit “will play a critical role in helping Leeds to be the city where you don’t need a car”, encouraging mode shift from private car use to reduce congestion and meet the council’s carbon net zero targets.

The report states the council’s preference for Leeds city centre route known as L1 via East Parade and Infirmary Street, connecting to the South Leeds route known as L6 which would travel via Elland Road, Elland Road Stadium and Ring Road Beeston to the White Rose site.

The report goes on to state that mass transit “has the potential to radically change access to the south of the city and particularly the corridor comprising Elland Road, the football stadium, White Rose Office Park and White Rose Shopping Centre, and outer south Leeds, linking to growth points in Kirklees.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds City Council also wants to ensure that centres like Pudsey gain “maximum benefit from the provision of an enhanced transport link’ and supports improved connections between the city centre, Pudsey and Bradford.

However, the report does not outline a specific preference for any of the three Bradford Line options at this stage, stating that the council would welcome “further conversations on the design development with WYCA to fully inform future considerations on a preferred route.”

The combined authority’s first phase mass transit consultation closes on September 30, 2024.