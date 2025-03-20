Multiple rail routes in and out of Leeds are set to be impacted by upgrade works this weekend.

Over this weekend (March 22-23), a series of upgrade works will be carried out near Colton Junction, with changes to train services between Leeds and York, as well as Doncaster to York.

TRU engineers will be upgrading the overhead line equipment between Leeds and York, enabling electric trains to run through the area in the future, delivering cleaner, greener journeys.

There will be changes to train services between Leeds and York this weekend. | NR/NW/Google

Passengers are advised to check before they travel at nationalrail.co.uk as train operators will be running to different timetables and journeys will take longer than usual, with diversionary routes and rail replacement buses in operation.

Adam Sellers, Senior Sponsor for TRU, said: “This work is vital in our delivery of faster, greener services that run on a cleaner, more reliable railway with greater capacity.

“I’d urge anyone travelling by train this weekend to plan their journey ahead of time and we thank customers for their patience as we approach a crucial stage of upgrades in the area.”

The work forms part of the Transpennine Route Upgrade (TRU), a multi-billion-pound railway programme that will unlock a range of benefits for customers travelling between Manchester, Huddersfield, Leeds and York.

It follows the introduction of electrified services between Manchester Victoria and Stalybridge last year, these upgrades will take TRU closer to delivering faster, greener trains between Church Fenton and York, with electrified passenger services expected in 2025.

Separate from the TRU work and to make the most of the railway closure, Network Rail teams will also be carrying out drainage work near York, resulting in more reliable journeys for years to come.

Changes to train services - Saturday 22 and Sunday, March 23:

Buses will replace trains between York and Leeds/Selby/Doncaster/Moorthorpe

CrossCountry: No trains will run between Leeds and York. You can use TransPennine Express replacement buses between Leeds and York.

Grand Central: A reduced and limited service will run between Sunderland and York only.

LNER: No trains will run between Doncaster/Leeds and York.

Replacement buses will run between Doncaster and York. For travel between Leeds and York, you should use alternative services.

Lumo: A reduced and amended train service will run between Newcastle and Edinburgh only.

Northern: Buses will replace trains between:

York and Selby

York and Moorthorpe

York and Leeds

Leeds and Selby

TransPennine Express: Replacement buses will run between Leeds and York.

An amended train service will run between various routes.