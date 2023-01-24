Morley station is set to be revamped as part of the multi-million-pound TransPennine Route Upgrade – the new station will boast longer platforms to provide space for faster, more frequent, greener trains with more seats available for passengers travelling between Manchester, Huddersfield, Leeds and York.

Due to open in Summer 2023, the new, remodelled station will sit 75 metres away from the existing one and be fully accessible, with a footbridge and lifts connecting the two platforms.

Hannah Lomas, Principal Programme Sponsor for Transpennine Route Upgrade, said: “This work is a key milestone for the TransPennine Route Upgrade and I’m looking forward to seeing the long term benefits it will offer passengers travelling between Manchester, Huddersfield, Leeds and York.

The first look comes as the current station is set to face nine days of disruption. Picture: Artist impression/TPE

"Although no trains will run through the area while the work takes place, we have worked closely with our train operating colleagues to keep passengers moving, with diversions and rail replacement services in place.”

The first look comes as the current station is set to face nine days of disruption.

During this time, Network Rail will lay the foundations for the new, longer platforms, realign the track to support faster trains through the area and complete important drainage work.

It means that this weekend January (28 and 29) and from 4 to 12 February, buses will replace some trains between Huddersfield and Leeds and rail diversions will be in place.

