Northern has confirmed their festive timetable for Leeds ahead of expected rail disruption.

The calendar, which covers December 23-29, highlights the fact that services will end earlier than usual on Christmas Eve.

There are no trains operating on Christmas Day and Boxing Day and services will be disrupted on Friday 27 and Saturday, December 28 due to planned engineering works by Network Rail.

Matt Rice, chief operating officer at Northern, said: “We hope the travel advice calendar will be useful for anyone on the move over Christmas.

“With fewer people using the network, the Christmas period is an opportunity for Network Rail to carry out a range of engineering work.

“As such, we advise customers to ‘check before you travel’ as close to the date and time of travel as possible to see if their journey is affected.”

An amended timetable is in operation on Sunday, December 29 following the rejection of an enhanced pay deal for conductors by RMT union members to work on Sundays.

Last week, Northern issued an appeal for customers to treat their staff with respect as part of a new campaign against anti-social behaviour. It comes as the train operator revealed there have been 182 public order offences committed against its staff during 2024.

The following timetables will be in place each day...

Monday, December 23

Usual service - check before travelling.

Tuesday, December 24 - Christmas Eve

Usual service throughout the day.

Trains will finish earlier than usual (around 8pm), so check before travelling.

Don’t rely on last trains of the day.

Wednesday, December 25 - Christmas Day

No Northern services

Thursday, December 26 - Boxing Day

No Northern services

Friday, December 27

Expect some disruption due to engineering works taking place across the network.

Buses fully replace trains Leeds - York, and Leeds – Selby (TRU).

Buses partially replace trains Doncaster - Scunthorpe.

Buses partially replace trains - Doncaster - Goole.

Buses partially replace trains - Sandbach - Crewe.

Saturday, December 28

Expect some disruption due to engineering works taking place across the network.

Buses fully replace trains Leeds - York, and Leeds – Selby (TRU).

Buses partially replace Doncaster - Scunthorpe.

Buses partially replace trains - Doncaster - Goole.

Sunday, December 29

A short-term timetable is in place for this day, across the network – visit journey planners to see updated train times.

There will be a very limited service in the North WestTrains will run less frequently, than usual, on many routes and the last train of the day may be earlier than usual.

Some amended times and services in the East & North East.

Buses fully replace trains Leeds - York, and Leeds - Selby.

Industrial action Avanti West Coast Trains - We expect services to be busier on routes shared with Avanti (particularly around the Greater Manchester area and Lancashire) due to industrial action on this day.

Monday, December 30

Usual service - check before travelling.

Tuesday, December 31 - New Year’s Eve

Usual service throughout the day.

Trains will finish earlier than usual (around 8pm), so check before travelling.

Don’t rely on last trains of the day.

Wednesday, January 1 - New Year’s Day

Usual service throughout the day however trains will start later than usual (9am).

There are no services in the North East on New Year's Day.

Limited services between Middlesbrough and Whitby.

Thursday, January 2

Usual service - check before travelling.