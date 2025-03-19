Rail passengers in Leeds are set to be hit by eight further weeks of travel disruption.

TRU are encouraging customers to check before they travel as engineers complete a series of upgrades across eight consecutive weekends, starting next weekend (Saturday, March 29), between Mossley and Dewsbury.

Trains that run through Huddersfield will be impacted each weekend from March 29-20 to May 17-18. Weekday services will run as normal, except for Monday, April 21, when TRU engineers complete work at Mirfield station.

Passengers will be kept on the move throughout via diversionary routes and rail replacement buses.

Chris Nutton, Major Projects and TRU Director at TransPennine Express, said: “The investment put into the stations and infrastructure between Stalybridge and Dewsbury will not only improve the railway of today, but will continue the vital journey of the Transpennine Route Upgrade.

“During those eight weekends, there will be changes to the services on our North Route. Customers will be able to make journeys using the amended timetable, including train services over diversionary routes - connecting across the region - and rail replacement buses in some localised sections.

“We urge customers to check before they travel across the Pennines on these weekends. For those who are planning to travel, we’ll have extra colleagues on hand at key stations to help get people to their destination.”

The work forms part of the Transpennine Route Upgrade (TRU), a multi-billion-pound railway programme that will unlock a range of benefits for customers travelling between Manchester, Huddersfield, Leeds and York.

During this period, the TRU team will take to the Huddersfield area to carry out tunnel repairs and install overhead line equipment (OLE) foundations. Strengthening work will also be completed on Huddersfield viaduct, whilst the ongoing roof canopy restoration continues at the station.

From Saturday, April 19 to Monday, April 21, the upgrade of Mirfield station will edge closer to completion. Construction of a new platform will continue, enabling longer trains with more seats to run, whilst work on a new station entrance and track upgrades through the area will also be completed.